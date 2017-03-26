Earlier this month, Sony Pictures handed out an October 5, 2018 release date for the highly-anticipated Spider-Man spin-off, Venonm. Alex Kurtzman has come aboard to direct from a script by Dante Harper (Edge of Tomorrow, Alien: Covenant), although casting has not yet begun for the title role at this time. Today we have a new report which claims that this project is eyeing a fall 2017 production start, with the film described as a horror sci-fi hybrid, although unfortunately we still don't have any story details at this time.

The news broke over at MyEntertainmentWorld.com, although there are no further details about this project at this time. Venom movie was getting back on track, with Dante Harper (Edge of Tomorrow, Alien: Covenant) writing the script. That report revealed the project will have no connection to Spider-Man: Homecoming, with the studio hoping to launch their own Spider-Verse franchise after this movie comes out. Alex Kurtzman's involvement is not terribly surprising, since he was originally set to direct Venom before Sony rebooted Spider-Man alongside Marvel.

A few months ago, Sony Pictures' Tom Rothman teased that there will be "real news" about the Spider-Man spin-offs soon, as opposed to the usual speculation. These spin-offs will not be connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at all, but even though Venom is moving forward, it isn't clear yet if The Sinister Six will be another one of these new spin-offs, or of the studio will be developing new characters for these spin-offs. There was a report from last year, however, that claimed The Sinister Six spin-off will actually be produced at Marvel Studios, instead of Sony Pictures, but that hasn't been confirmed.

The Venom character was created in 1988 by David Micheline, with artwork provided by Todd McFarlane and Mike Zeck. Venom is an alien symbiote that needs a human host to survive, which provides the human with incredible powers. The character was originally conceived as a villain, but he became an anti-hero and almost a bona fide good guy in a lengthy stretch of the comics. The current Marvel Comics portray Eddie Brock/Venom as a villain who has teamed up with Flash Thompson, Peter Parker's old high school nemesis who now works as a government agent. These reports come after a unique theory about Venom surfaced, claiming it was connected to Sony's new sci-fi thriller Life.

This Venom fan theory originated at Reddit, with a user claiming that the alien creature in Life may actually be the symbiote Venom, with the Life movie serving as a bizarre origin story of sorts. The filmmakers behind Life wouldn't confirm nor deny this theory, even though it does sound incredibly far-fetched. Writer Paul Wernick claimed that "We are tied to Venom" while his writing partner Rhett Reese pointed out that, while the Venom movie was previously in development at Sony, the writing team had written a script for the Venom movie, which some fans took as more evidence to support the outlandish theory. Regardless of whether or not this fan theory is true, hopefully we'll learn more about Venom in the near future as we get closer to the rumored production start date.