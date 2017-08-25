A new report claims Venom will begin production later than originally planned. The slight delay is not expected to affect the release date, which is definitely a good thing. It seems as if the project is moving at a rapid pace considering that the movie was only recently announced and casting seems to still be under way. There are still a lot of questions up in the air in regards to who we will see pitted up against Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and just how much the Sony project will have to do with the MCU, if at all.

Omega Underground has revealed that the Venom movie has started to hire crew members in Atlanta, which could put a damper on the projected September 1st, 2017 production start date. According to their report, Columbia Pictures is now accepting applications for all crew positions for the Spider-Man spin-off movie. It's now late August, so a September 1st, start date does seem a little unrealistic at this time, but you never know. The movie is also expected to shoot in New York City as well, so maybe production will start there first.

It has been rumored that Carnage and Anne Weying (She-Venom) will be in the movie, but nothing concrete has been announced. Chameleon has also been teased. She-Venom does seem pretty plausible as Anne Weying is the ex-wife of Eddie Brock and an early casting call hinted to her inclusion in the movie. Carnage on the other hand seems like a no brainer, especially since director Ruben Fleisher wants to take the Venom character back to his horror roots. It has also been rumored that if Carnage does show up in the movie, that it won't be until the end, which could tease a second movie.

Sony has started to set up expectations for Venom by stating that they're aiming for an R-rating while making a horror/sci-fi movie, which sounds fantastic for long-time fans of the Venom character. According to Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch, Venom will be inspired by the works of horror icons John Carpenter and David Cronenberg, which if that's the case, the movie will certainly have to be R-rated. Fleischer has said in the past that he has always been drawn to the anti-hero and that he's a fan of Venom, so hopefully we really get to see the dark story that the character deserves.

As the production begins to ramp up, it's only a matter of time before we get our first official look at Tom Hardy as Venom as well as the rest of the cast. The project is shooting in major cities, so it won't be long before we are able to see some behind the scenes shots of the production, but Sony may want to take a note from 20th Century Fox and the set of Deadpool 2 by releasing an official first look at Venom before the on-set leaks began. 20th Century Fox was able to release full official images of Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino before inferior leaked set photos emerged.