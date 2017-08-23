The Hatchet franchise is making a surprise return. Director Adam Green decided to pull a fast one on horror fans by filming a fourth movie in the cult slasher franchise and somehow managed to keep it a total secret. Until now. The filmmaker screened the movie at a Hatchet 10-year anniversary event recently and will unleash Hatchet 4, officially titled Victor Crowley, on audiences starting in October. Now, the first teaser trailer for Victor Crowley has arrived, and it packs a very bloody punch.

Bloody Disgusting revealed the Victor Crowley teaser trailer shortly after the movie made its surprise debut at Hollywood's ArcLight Cinema. The teaser gives an update on what has happened in the Hatchet franchise leading up to this point before transitioning into a gruesome but brief sequence showcasing the first bloody footage from Hatchet 4. This looks to be what fans have come to expect from the slasher series and could be a fun, blood-soaked horror surprise.

Victor Crowley takes place ten years after the events of the first Hatchet. Forty-nine people were brutally torn to pieces in Louisiana's Honey Island Swamp at the hands of the movie's titular slasher during the course of the Hatchet trilogy. Over the past decade, lone survivor Andrew Yong's claims that local legend Victor Crowley was responsible for the horrific massacre have been met with great controversy. However, when a twist of fate puts him back at the scene of the tragedy, the brooding swamp killer is mistakenly resurrected and Yong must face the bloodthirsty ghost from his past.

Despite not being what one would call a critically beloved franchise, the Hatchet series has managed to keep the slasher genre alive in a time when Friday the 13th and Halloween movies are virtually non-existent. Even with virtually no box office to speak of, Hatchet received two sequels, 2010's Hatchet II and 2013's Hatchet III. Kane Hodder, who played the infamous Jason Voorhees in the more recent Friday the 13th movies, save for Freddy Vs Jason and the failed 2009 reboot, returns as the titular character Victor Crowley. The cast for the movie also includes Laura Ortiz (The Hills Have Eyes), Dave Sheridan (Scary Movie) and Brian Quinn (Impractical Jokers).

Victor Crowley will be slowly rolling out in theaters over the next couple of months, with the movie set to make its international premiere on August 26th at FrightFest in London, England. Victor Crowley will arrive in select U.S. theaters this October as part of the Victor Crowley Road Show, which will see director Adam Green and members of the cast bringing the movie to special screenings around the country. There is no word yet on a VOD release or more traditional theatrical release, but the full schedule for the road show and other release information will be coming shortly. Be sure to check out the Victor Crowley teaser trailer for yourself below.