Two years after the first look photo of Emilia Clarke debuted, Momentum Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for Voice From the Stone. This indie thriller will debut in theaters and on VOD formats April 28. A haunting tale set in an isolated castle in 1950s Tuscany, Voice From the Stone tells the story of Verena, a determined young nurse who is hired to help the mute young heir within. But the more she observes the him, the more Verena becomes convinced he has fallen under the spell of a powerful and otherworldly persona trapped in the villa's stone walls, one that seems to be rapidly entwining with her own.

Voice from the Stone centers on Verena (Emilia Clarke), a solemn nurse drawn to aid a young boy named Jakob who has fallen silent since the untimely death of his mother nearly a year ago. Living with his father (Marton Csokas) in a massive stone manor in Tuscany, Jakob not only refuses to speak, he seems to be under the spell of a malevolent force trapped within the stone walls. As Verena's relationship with the father and son grow, she becomes ensnared and consumed by Malvina's severe force. If she is to save the boy, and free herself, she must face the phantom hidden inside the stone.

Eric D. Howell (Ana's Playground) is directing from an adapted screenplay by Andrew Shaw, with Dean Zanuck and Stefano Gallini-Durante serving as producers. The project has been in development for several years, with Maggie Gyllenhaal signing on to star back in May 2011, although she is no longer involved. While Emilia Clarke is best known for playing the iconic Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's hit fantasy TV series Game of Thrones, she has also been making her mark on the big screen as well over the past few years.

Emilila Clarke only had a few credits to her name before taking on the Daenerys Targaryen role in HBO's Game of Thrones, but she has now parlayed that role into a burgeoning movie career as well. She took over the iconic role of Sarah Connor in the 2015 action sequel Terminator Genisys, and starred in the big screen romance Me Before You, which hit theaters last summer. She will next be seen in director Phillip Noyce's Above Suspicion later this year, alongside Jack Huston, Johnny Knoxville and Thora Birch, and she is currently shooting Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, which hits theaters May 25, 2018.

The supporting cast for Voice from the Stone includes Caterina Mureno, Remo Girone, Kate Linder, Lisa Gastoni, Edward Dring, Giampiero Judica, Nicole Cadeddu and Antonella Britti. Voice from the Stone will go up against The Circle, How to Be a Latin Lover and Sleight when it hits theaters on April 28. Take a look at the first trailer for Voice From the Stone below, as we get closer and closer to the April 28 release date.