Screen Media Films has released the first trailer for The Void, which is slated to hit theaters in limited released and arrive on VOD platforms April 7. This terrifying thriller has been winning rave reviews from hitting the festival circuit, after making its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas back in September. If this new footage is any indication, which features some of the critical praise from the festivals, fans of 80s horror films will be in for one hell of a ride.

In the middle of a routine patrol, officer Daniel Carter (Aaron Carter) happens upon a blood-soaked figure limping down a deserted stretch of road. He rushes the young man to a nearby rural hospital staffed by a skeleton crew, only to discover that patients and personnel are transforming into something inhuman. As the horror intensifies, Carter leads the other survivors on a hellish voyage into the subterranean depths of the hospital in a desperate bid to end the nightmare before it's too late.

This trailer, courtesy of Screen Media Films introduces fans to these mysterious cloaked, cult-like figures, who are seen surrounding the hospital in a most terrifying fashion. These characters enter the depths of the hospital where they discover a gateway to immense evil. After holding its world premiere at Fantastic Fest last September, The Void went on to screen at coveted festivals such as the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Boston Underground Film Festival, Beyond Fest, Nevermore Film Festival, Panic Fest, Stockholm International Film Festival and the Toronto After Dark Film Festival. The Void will only be getting a limited theatrical release on April 7, although it remains to be seen if there are plans for expansion or not.

The supporting cast includes Kathleen Munroe, Ellen Wong, Kenneth Walsh, Evan Stern, Daniel Fathers, Grace Munro. This horror-thriller is both written and directed by Jeremy Gillespie and Steven Kostanski, who took different paths to becoming filmmakers. Jeremy Gillespie started his career as an assistant art director on films such as Total Recall, Pacific Rim, Poltergeist, Suicide Squad and the upcoming IT, while also co-writing a number of films with with Steven Kostanski such as Manborg, Father's Day and the W is for Wish segment of ABCs of Death 2. Steven Kostanski started his career as a prosthetics shop assistant on Capote, transitioning into a special makeup effects artist on films such as The Divide, Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings, Nurse 3D, Suicide Squad and IT, along with the hit TV series Hannibal.

Although it will only have a limited release, The Void will be going up against wide releases such as Warner Bros.' Going In Style remake, Sony's Smurfs: The Lost Village and PureFlix's The Case For Christ. There are also a slew of films arriving in limited release alongside The Void, including the Magnolia films Alive and Kicking and Cezanne et moi, Neon's sci-fi action-thriller Colossal, Fox Searchlight's drama Gifted, IFC's drama Graduation, Rialto's drama A Kind of Loving, Well Go USA's action film Mine, STX Entertainment's dramatic comedy Their Finest, Shout! Factory's drama The Ticket and FUNimation's animated film Your Name. Take a look at the first trailer below for The Void.