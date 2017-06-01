The fan-made live-action Voldemort origin story has gotten the OK from Warner Bros. to carry on. Fan-made movies, trailers and mashup videos can be a mixed bag, to say the least. We have been lucky to see some truly innovative and creative clips and projects come into the public consciousness, but most stay obscure for a reason. The Harry Potter fan-made trailer for Voldemort: Origins of the Heir is definitely something worth celebrating, not only because it's a dream come true for many Harry Potter devotees, but also because it is insanely well done.

The fan-made trailer made by Gianmaria Pezzato and Stefano Prestia under their Tryangle Films banner had a running Kickstarter campaign to raise funds to continue production on the epic movie, but the campaign was abruptly cut short, leading many to believe that the filmmaking duo had received a cease and desist letter from the brass at Warner Bros. In an interview with Polygon, Pezzato explained their conversation with Warner Bros. Pezzato explains the situation.

"We had a private and confidential discussion with Warner Bros. who contacted us during the period of the crowd funding campaign. The only thing we can say is that they let us proceed with the film, in a non profit way, obviously."

This is great and unexpected news for those wanting to see the origins of He Who Must Not Be Named. This is also amazing because Warner Bros. can see the obvious passion that Pezzato and Prestia have brought into the sprawling world that J.K. Rowling created. Pezzato went on to tell Polygon about the motivation behind their project.

"We wondered, 'What made Tom Riddle become Voldemort? What happened in those years, and what really went down at Hogwarts when he came back?'" There are some clues in the books which have not been transposed at all in the movies, but a lot goes unspoken. This is the story we want to tell: The rise of the Dark Lord before Harry Potter and his first demise."

The Half Blood Prince contained some backstory on Voldemort , but for the most part there isn't a whole lot of official knowledge about the Dark Lord's rise to power. Perhaps J.K. Rowling might provide some insight to Pezzato and Prestia?

The trailer has the slick look of a professional movie trailer with its use of clever special effects and wonderful sound design. The movie will be a not for profit affair and it will explore the period of time in which Tom Marvolo Riddle ran out on Hogwarts. Riddle then goes on a bloody murder spree to obtain the magical artifacts to create the Horcruxes. It is unclear how far the movie will delve into each piece of official information on Riddle's story and how much the duo will have to make up along the way.

Warner Bros. is allowing the movie to be made on the condition that Tryangle Films makes no money off of their project. The movie will be able to watch for free on YouTube when it is completed and it is unknown when Pezzato and Prestia plan to have the movie completed. If you have not seen the 52-second trailer, watch it below and try to throw some support to Tryangle Films in any way you can. The amount of time and dedication that went into their trailer is ridiculous and it demands your attention.