20th Century Fox has just released "Meeting Bad Ape," a new clip and poster from War For the Planet of The Apes, the culminating chapter of the latest Planet of the Apes trilogy. In War For the Planet of the Apes, Caesar and his band of Simian brothers discover an unknown, newly evolved 'brother' named "Bad Ape" (Steve Zahn), an escapee from a zoo. For the first time in the trilogy, Caesar and his apes discover someone from outside their tribe, marking a critical moment in the war between Humans and Apes.

This three and a half minute clip, courtesy of 20th Century Fox, comes just a week after fans got their first look at another new character, a young human girl named Nova, who is taken in by Maurice (Karin Konoval), much to the chagrin of Caesar (Andy Serkis). When Steve Zahn signed on to star back in October 2015, it was only revealed that he was playing a new ape character, although it wasn't revealed if he has any connection to Caesar. Now we know that isn't the case, with this sneak peek beginning with a mysterious figure stealing one of the apes' horses, but when Caesar and the rest of his group track him down, they learn he's an ape just like them.

The clip reveals that when B.A. saw the girl Nova, he thought they were human. But now he sees they're apes just like him. He tells Caesar that he's been living in an abandoned building for a long, long time. He then shows Caesar a plush toy that has a Sierra Zoo logo on the bottom, with this "Bad Ape" telling Caesar that was his home. But all the other apes from the zoo have died. He also says that he learned to speak from watching the humans, revealing his name is "Bad Ape," because that's what the humans at the zoo called him. This video ends with quite a bang, revealing one of the humans' military facilities.

In celebration of finding his "new friends," this "Bad Ape" runs off to get these apes some food, giving them Meals Ready to Eat (MRE) from the "California Border Quarantine Facility" at Tower Rock. When Caesar asks him where he got this, "Bad Ape" described it as a "bad place" and a "human zoo," where we get a glimpse at Woody Harrelson's character known as The Colonel, who is seen standing next to a particularly large ape and a number of heavily-armed soldiers, who are all seemingly preparing for war. However, when Caesar asks "Bad Ape" to take him there, he refuses, saying it's a bad place, and since there is more snow coming, they can't go. It seems this facility could be a key location in this war between humans and apes, which will unfold in theaters exactly one month from today.

In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As Caesar's journey finally brings him face to face with The Colonel, they are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet. Take a look at this new sneak peek and poster introducing "Bad Ape" from War for the Planet of the Apes, in theaters July 14.