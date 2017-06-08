20th Century Fox has just released "Meeting Nova," the first clip from War for the Planet of the Apes, the culminating chapter of the latest Planet of the Apes trilogy. In War for the Planet of the Apes, Caesar (Andy Serkis) finds a mysterious abandoned girl named Nova (Amiah Miller). With no one else to protect her, Caesar reluctantly takes Nova under his care. As the war between apes and humans intensifies, Caesar discovers that Nova is more important than he realized and the future of the planet is in his grasp.

This clip, which debuted on 20th Century Fox YouTube, shows Caesar and Maurice's first meeting with this young girl, named Nova because she is found clutching a nameplate for an old Chevy Nova car. When one of the elderly apes asks who the child is, Caesar says he doesn't know. The ape responds, "it was you." Meaning that this child needs someone to take care of her, much like Caesar did when he was a young ape. This clip goes onto shows that the apes come across this girl during a raid, with Caesar breaking down the door to her house, guns drawn. But the only one inside is this young girl, with Maurice convincing Caesar that he cannot leave her behind.

We later see footage of Nova clutching onto Maurice as they ride on horseback, making eye contact with a surly Caesar, who clearly isn't a fan of her coming along. But it seems she becomes integrated into ape society, with other brief shots featuring Maurice teaching the young girl the sign language they use to communicate, while another ape places a flower in Nova's hair. The footage ends with Caesar stating that "she is one of us," as she communicates with one of the apes being held in captivity. It's possible that, since Nova does become one of the Apes, that they use her as a spy to infiltrate the other side of this epic war.

War For the Planet Of the Apes hits theaters everywhere July 14, going up against Broad Green's Wish Upon. For those who want to see this Planet of the Apes sequel a bit earlier, 20th Century Fox has also just announced the "Be The First to Witness The End" Screening Event. Fans can sign up to RSVP for an upcoming advance screening on June 19th at WarForThePlanetScreening.com. This one-night screening event will take place in 37 markets across the world. In North America, these screenings will be held in San Francisco, Chicago, New York City, Aventura, Florida, Washington D.C., Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Dallas, Burbank, California, Houston, Toronto and Vancouver. Be the first to witness the end.

In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel (Woody Harrelson) are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet. In addition to this clip, we also have a new poster featuring Amiah Miller's Nova, which you can check out below.