Happy Father's Day, everyone! Enjoy some new TV spots for some major upcoming movies, won't you? Fox and Universal both decided to celebrate all of the dads out there by releasing some new TV spots for their major upcoming releases. Fox has dropped a great new spot for War for the Planet of the Apes and Universal is gunning for the younger crowd with a new spot for Despicable Me 3.

Starting with War for the Planet of the Apes, 20th Century Fox dropped the new TV spot to honor the holiday and, not that they needed to sell us any more, but this is another great piece of marketing material for what could wind up being the best movie of the summer. This spot appropriately focuses on the relationship between Caesar and his son and the legacy that Caesar is going to leave behind. We don't know if Caesar is going to make it out of this movie after the war with the humans, and it is hard not get a little emotional watching this spot for that reason. Can we get Andy Serkis that Oscar already?

As for Universal, their new spot for Despicable Me 3 focuses heavily on Steve Carell's Gru as an unlikely father. He's just a supervillain doing his best to be a good dad as well. The clip features a pretty classic scenario, with a kid making a truly awful tasting dish for her parents and, like a good sport, the parent tries to play along. This looks like it will be much more in line with the first two entries in the franchise and less of what we got with Minions a couple of years ago. Though, Universal certainly wouldn't mind if the Minions were a model for the box office success that Despicable Me 3 may or may not enjoy.

Both of these movies should do very well for their respective studio. War for the Planet of the Apes is already getting insanely positive early buzz and could wind up capping off one of the best trilogies of the modern age. If not ever. As for Despicable Me 3, Minions aside, this franchise has done will critically and brought in tremendous money at the box office. In fact, Despicable Me 3 already opened in a couple of overseas markets and has brought in $10 million ahead of is U.S. debut later this month. So it's already off to a good start. But War for the Planet of the Apes could also be riding a wave of great buzz to box office success as well.

Despicable Me 3 will arrive first on June 30 and, thanks to its family-friendly nature, could wind up being one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. War for the Planet of the Apes is set to hit theaters on July 14 and is going to likely be a box office success, as well as a possible Oscar contender later this year, if the buzz is to be believed. It could be one of those rare summer blockbusters with awards season potential. Be sure to check out both of the new Father's Day spots for yourself below.