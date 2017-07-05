Caesar's journey is about to come to an end with War for the Planet of the Apes. Following the failure of Tim Burton's Planet of the Apes remake in 2001, Fox was able to totally rethink the property and give us some truly compelling modern sci-fi movies with Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. If you are planning on watching War for the Planet of the Apes in theaters next weekend but don't have time to rewatch the previous two movies, Fox has you covered. A newly released featurette takes us through Caesar's journey from Rise to War in just a few minutes.

20th Century Fox released the new War for the Planet of the Apes featurette, titled "Legacy," just over a week ahead of the movie arriving in theaters. An awful lot has happened since Caesar started out his life as a small ape with above average intelligence and this video provides a nice little refresher. The video also does a nice job of providing a little bit of context for how the general conflict and plot for War for the Planet of the Apes is set up by the other two movies. And, while it may be unintentional, this also gives us a great look at just how impressive the special effects in these movies are, as they have improved substantially from movie to movie.

War for the Planet of the Apes takes place a couple of years after the events in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. Caesar and his apes have been in hiding, but they are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel, played by Woody Harrelson. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses in a battle, Caesar is forced to face his darker instincts and begins a quest to avenge his fallen comrades. Caesar and the Colonel eventually come face to face, which leads to a battle that will determine the fates of apes and humans.

The summer movie season has been a bit of a mixed bag so far, but Fox may have a bit of a rare gem on their hands. War for the Planet of the Apes looks like it very well could be both a commercially successful, huge box office success in addition to being a critical smash and possible awards season favorite. War for the Planet of the Apes currently has a 94 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, which is the best of the three movies. Will Andy Serkis finally be able to get that Oscar?

In terms of box office, tracking puts War for the Planet of the Apes in the $50 million opening weekend range on the low end, with some analysts feeling that the movie could crack $70 million. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes debuted to $72.6 million domestically in 2014, so it may be tough for War to top that, but tracking has been somewhat unreliable in recent years. Be sure to check out the brand new War for the Planet of the Apes featurette for yourself below.