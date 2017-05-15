Fox has just released a brand new teaser for War for the Planet of the Apes, which looks more and more like it could be one of the best movies of the summer, if not the entire year. This teaser comes just ahead of the release of what will be the final trailer for the movie, but this is not your average trailer tease. This features an incredible homage to the Planet of the Apes franchise and serves as something much more than just a brief advertisement for a full-length trailer.

That said, this teaser was definitely released by Fox to hype up the final, full trailer for War for the Planet of the Apes, which is arriving tomorrow. But unlike other trailer teases, this was actually put together with some thought and wound up being quite artistic and effective. It also features some unexpected voice over from legendary actor Charlton Heston from the original Planet of the Apes movie. This isn't just a cool tip of the cap to where this franchise all started, but it also serves a purpose in painting a grim fate for the future of man on Earth.

"I refuse to accept the end of man. I believe he will endure, he will prevail," says Heston, over shots of men at war and other historical imagery, mixed in with shots from Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. When put all together like this, things don't look good for mankind in what will be the culmination of a truly outstanding modern trilogy. Assuming that War for the Planet of the Apes lives up to what is being promised in the trailers. The video ends with Caesar, once again portrayed by Andy Serkis, waking up from what looks to be a very bad dream, before some text comes up saying "witness the end." It doesn't come right out and say that this will be the end of man, but since the original Planet of the Apes had to do with apes inheriting the Earth, we can guess that the apes will emerge triumphant from this war.

Reboots, especially of beloved classics, are often a mixed bag, but Fox struck gold with this new take on Planet of the Apes. Instead of just retelling the classic story we already know, this new series has been showing us how the apes took over. Not only have the movies been critical successes, but they have also done incredibly well commercially. Rise of the Planet of the Apes brought in a respectable $481 million in 2011, which allowed for a sequel to happen. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, thanks to very good word of mouth, did much better, bringing in $710 million worldwide. If War for the Planet of the Apes stays on course with the rest of this series, Fox could be looking at another commercial and critical smash.

War for the Planet of the Apes is set for release on July 14, 2017, putting it right in the heart of the summer movie season. Matt Reeves has once again returned to direct, working from a script he co-wrote with Mark Bomback. Be on the lookout for the final trailer for the movie tomorrow, but in the meantime, you can check out the brand new teaser for yourself below.