The war begins this summer as Caesar gets ready to face off against his most dangerous foe yet. Will Apes and humans be able to live in harmony? Or will our world truly become a planet of apes? Fans will get a sneak peek at this ensuing fight when all-new footage drops tomorrow. Today, we get an intense new tease of this trilogy ending sequel.

It's CinemaCon, and Caesar is going to show he means business to all the theater distributors in attendance. Last night, Caesar invaded Las Vegas and took over Caesars Palace with a major show-stopping visual effect! We have pictures from this event along with the trailer teaser below.

In anticipation of a brand new trailer launching tomorrow, projections of Caesar, the title character of War for the Planet of the Apes, and a special image created by Shepard Fairey in collaboration with Studio One took over Caesars Palace.

Famed contemporary street artist Shepard Fairey in collaboration with Studio One has created a stunning image which is being projected by twelve 35,000 lumen projectors with true 4k images all digitally mapped together to create one large image on the hotel. The final image is over 495' wide and 261' tall and required over a football field of cabling running from roof to roof at Caesars Palace Las Vegas. All of the lights on the Caesars Palace Augustus Tower will be turned off while the image is projected.

Shepard Fairey stated.

"After reading Matt Reeves's script, I was excited to work on art for War For the Planet of the Apes because the story presents a visceral but sophisticated dichotomy of dual perspectives on the struggle for survival. Unlike most films in which the audience immediately identifies with their fellow humans and the threat is from the "other," this films asks questions about compassion, empathy, and other traits that we usually only associate with humans."

War for the Planet of the Apes is in theaters this summer, opening on July 14, 2017. The movie is directed by Matt Reeves, who recently took the reigns on DC Films' The Batman and is responsible for the previous Apes sequel Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. The screenplay was written by Reeves alongside Mark Bomback. Producers are Peter Chernin, Dylan Clark, Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. The incredible cast line-up includes Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Karin Konoval, Judy Greer & Terry Notary.

In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet. Take a look at the all-new footage courtesy of 20th Century Fox, along with images from Caesar's invasion of Caesar's Palace.