A new television spot for War for the Planet of the Apes shows that Caesar has been plotting his revenge since the aftermath of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. Woody Harrelson's character, The Colonel, sparks the war, and this trailer shows that Caesar could be the one to stop it. This is the third and final movie in the prequel trilogy that started with 2011's Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which was directed by Rupert Wyatt. Matt Reeves took over directing duties for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes and the conclusion is looking to be an epic battle between ape and human, lead by Caesar and Colonel, respectively.

Following the events of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Caesar and the apes are engaged in a war against the humans who are lead by the ruthless Colonel who is obsessed with wiping Caesar and his tribe off the planet. The apes have suffered many casualties and Caesar has to go deep within himself and reach a dark space to avenge his fallen army. The conclusion will see Caesar and Colonel in an intense battle that will determine the fate of the their species as well as the Earth's future.

The latest television spot recaps Caesars journey from over the previous movies to show what's really at stake here and to see how far Caesar has come. Caesar is portrayed by the very talented motion-capture master Andy Serkis who also brought similar life to Gollum in the Lord of the Rings franchise. Thanks to Serkis, Caesar is a complex, multi-dimensional character that is the moral center of the Ape Prequels and this will definitely be a rough time for Caesar, to wrestle with his darkness at a time of war while facing total annihilation.

This might not be the end of the line for The Planet of the Apes prequels, depending on how well this "final" installment does. But this will more than likely be the last time that we see Caesar on the big screen. The prequels could end up bridging the gap directly before the original Planet of the Apes, which would make perfect sense since Harrelson's Colonel character does say that if the humans lose, it will be "a planet of the apes." It would be interesting if they go as close as Rogue One went to A New Hope.

War for the Planet of the Apes opens July 14th, 2017 and is rearing to be a summer hit. Collectively, the two previous movies have earned over a $1 billion at the worldwide box office and there's no telling what the final installment will bring on top of it. In a crowded summer of blockbuster movies it will be interesting to see what War for the Planet of the Apes can muster on its own against the likes of Wonder Woman, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and the remnants of Guardians of the Galaxy. Check out the trailer below thanks to Youtube.