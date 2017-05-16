It's time to witness the end! 20th Century Fox has released the final trailer for War for the Planet of the Apes, the culminating chapter of the latest Planet of the Apes trilogy. All of human history has led to this moment!

In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

War for the Planet of the Apes is going to be one of this summer's biggest blockbusters, and this latest footage offers a peek at what the end of man looks like. The sequel will arrive on July 14, bringing devastation and destruction the likes of which has never been seen before, as mankind tries to survive against a surmounting swell of simians that aren't too kind to their cause.

Matt Reeves returns to direct War for the Planet of the Apes after delivering Dawn of the Planet of the Apes in 2014. Though three years have passed in our real world, not too many days have lapsed in this alternate universe where monkey is king, and ape is god. Reeves co-wrote the screenplay with Mark Bomback, and together they have crafted an epic war tale that will be devastating to comprehend on an emotional level.

Along with this new footage comes an awe inspiring poster that teases the movie's big battle scenes. It shows Caesar and his ever growing army coming face to face with a small band of human soldiers. Andy Serkis returns as king of the apes, Caesar, with Woody Harrelson making his franchise debut as The Colonel. This latest trailer arrives direct from 20th Century Fox.

In more recent interviews, director Matt Reeves has called his War for the Planet of the Apes a 'Revenge Western', teasing the true plight of Caesar. This time out, the action will focus on the conflict between the apes and the Colonel alone. Reeves says this.

"It finally cracks Caesar. It sets him on a revenge mission. The movie goes from being this grand war movie to an almost Josey Wales-like Western."

Star Andy Serkis also had some new insight to add while speaking with Entertainment Weekly recently. He offers this about the movie.

"It's very rare that an actor can get to play the whole life of a character. It's Boyhood, but for apes. It's my Apehood. The Colonel comes across as someone who's psychotic. But he is fighting for the survival of humanity, as Caesar is fighting for the apes. Expect a loser, but no real winners."

War for the Planet of the Apes is only a few months away. While we all patiently await its arrival, take a look at what to expect in this action-packed and thrilling new sneak peek. We've also included our entire War for the Planet of the Apes poster collection.