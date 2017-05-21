Following the final War For the Planet of the Apes trailer that was released last week, 20th Century Fox has unleashed a new TV spot with even more footage. This TV spot features another look at the iconic Caesar played by Andy Serkis, who reveals that while he didn't start this war, he certainly has plans to finish it. With just a few months left until this hits theaters in July, it remains to be seen how much more footage will be released.

20th Century Fox debuted this TV spot on their YouTube channel today, which also features a new look at the Colonel and several other characters In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel (Woody Harrelson). After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

Andy Serkis returns as Caesar from 2011's Rise of the Planet of the Apes and 2014's Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, alongside Judy Greer returning as Cornelia, with Woody Harrelson joining the cast as the aforementioned Colonel, the primary human villain. The cast also includes Gabriel Chavarria, Ty Olsson, Sara Canning, Chad Rook, Terry Notary, Alessandro Juliani, Karin Konoval and Steve Zahn. 20th Century Fox has set a July 14, 2017 release date, which puts it in the midst of a competitive summer movie season. Its only direct competition is Broad Green's Wish Upon, but it is situated between Sony's Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 7 and three more new movies on July 21, Dunkirk, Girls Trip and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

2014's Dawn of the Planet of the Apes jumped forward 15 years after the events portrayed in Rise of the Planet of the Apes. Director Matt Reeves has stated that the War of the Planet of the Apes story is set shortly after Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, with no major time leap happening in this movie. Matt Reeves is directing from a script he co-wrote with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes writer Mark Bomback.

This rebooted franchise first debuted in 2011 with Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which was received well by fans and critics alike. The first adventure earned $176.7 million domestic and $481.8 million worldwide, from a $93 million budget, while the 2014 follow-up Dawn of the Planet of the Apes earned $208.5 million domestic and $710.6 million worldwide, from a $170 million budget. Take a look at the new TV spot for War for the Planet of the Apes, as we get closer and closer to the July 14 release date.