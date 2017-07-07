Warner Bros. Pictures brings some of its biggest films and brightest stars to this year's Comic-Con International: San Diego. On Saturday, July 22, beginning at 11:30 a.m., Warner Bros. will light up Hall H with a presentation showcasing some of its eagerly awaited upcoming releases, with exclusive footage and revealing conversations, helmed by master of ceremonies Chris Hardwick. The announcement was made today by Sue Kroll, President, Worldwide Marketing and Distribution, who had this to say in a statement.

"Every year we look forward to Comic-Con and every year we-along with our wonderful actors and filmmakers-eagerly share our enthusiasm for the upcoming Warner Bros. slate. Coming off the success we're enjoying with Wonder Woman, we are more excited than ever to interact with the fans, thank them for their ongoing support, and give them a taste of the incredible films we have for them in the coming months and into 2018."

The lineup for Warner Bros. Hall H panel includes director Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One, based on the hugely popular Ernest Cline novel, with stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke and T.J. Miller, author/co-screenwriter Cline, co-screenwriter Zak Penn, and Spielberg on the panel. Also showcased on the panel is the long-awaited Blade Runner 2049, Alcon Entertainment's sequel to the cult classic takes us 30 more years into the future, with stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, as well as Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Lennie James and Mackenzie Davis, writers Hampton Fancher and Michael Green, and the film's director, Denis Villeneuve. Finally, the panel will also feature the greatest Super Heroes of the DC universe, united for the first time on the big screen, with stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher talking all things Justice League, as well as an early look at director James Wan's Aquaman.

In addition to the Hall H presentation, Warner Bros. will host several activities and activations throughout the convention and around the town. Starting things off on Wednesday, July 19, the Studio will frighten fans with a screening of Annabelle: Creation, the newest feature in New Line Cinema's Conjuring horror-verse, which debuted out of the Los Angeles Film Festival with a score of 100% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The screening will take place at the Westfield Horton Plaza and will be followed by a Q&A with director David F. Sandberg and stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson and Anthony LaPaglia.

Keeping the scares going strong, on Thursday the 20th and through the weekend, brave fans can hop on the creepiest school bus in town: an IT-inspired virtual reality installation that will have them skipping school for the foreseeable future. The bus and FLOAT: A Cinematic VR Experience will be located at the Interactive Zone across from Petco Park-no badge required.

On Thursday evening, attend a panel for The LEGO NINJAGO Movie in the convention hall's room 6A, with stars Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Peña and Zach Woods and producer Dan Lin. Attendees will receive an exclusive, movie-themed giveaway. And for an hour each day during the convention, fans looking for a good stretch before standing in their next line can head to the lawn at the Omni Hotel to participate in "Ninjoga," a tai chi/yoga-like workout for the ninja in everyone. The class begins at 10 AM, Thursday through Sunday.

Also launching on Thursday, and open through Sunday, is the Blade Runner 2049 Experience, an immense, immersive and interactive multimedia installation that replicates the film's environment. It will be positioned outside of the Convention proper in the Gaslamp Quarter-no badge necessary. And finally, following the Hall H presentation on Saturday, fans can hit the convention floor for talent signings in the Warner Bros. and DC booths, starting at approximately 12:15 PM.