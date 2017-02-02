Fans have waited years for City Slickers 3. Perhaps now we know why we never got the comedy sequel. As it turns out, Mitchie the Kid was a robot! At least, that's the big twist reveal in a new Funny or Die video that lets Billy Crystal reprise his iconic role as Mitch from the first two City Slickers. Funny or Die says this about their latest hilarious mashup, which perfectly spoofs HBO's insane hit series Westworld.

"Years after their 'City Slickers' narrative was retired, Westworld hosts Mitch (Billy Crystal) & Phil (Daniel Stern) are still happily driving cattle, however Mitch has started to malfunction and it's up to Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) to analyze why he has gone off his loop."

This latest video was made to help Billy Crystal promote his 'Spend the Night With Billy Crystal' Tour. Which is touring all over the United States. If you can't get tickets, this Funny or Die video might prove to be the next best thing. Billy's iconic cowpoke has finally wandered out of the plains of the Old West theme park, and no one is sure if he'll ever be able to find his smile again.

City Slickers was a massive hit back in 1991. And now, ol' Mitchie is back. Only, instead of being a disgruntled dad working out his midlife crisis on a dude ranch, we discover that Mitch was a Westworld robot all along, spoofing some of the big reveals the HBO drama brought in its Season 1 finale. Like the robots seen on the show, Mitch has been malfunctioning lately.

Joining in on the fun are Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs and Ptomely Slocum as Sylvester, who both reprise their roles from Westworld. They have Billy back at home base, where they question robot Mitch about his place in the universe. Mitch is still his old self, whipping off zingers faster than he's learned to rope cattle. He even makes fun of Luke's famous family calling him the 'other' Hemsworth brother. It seems Mitch has gone off on a few unauthorized killing sprees.

Original City Slickers star Daniel Stern is back as Phil as well. Sadly, he's had to bare the brunt of Mitchie the Kid's recent short circuit defaults. There's even a fun surprise near the end of the video that brings in a cameo from Westworld's Angela Sarafyan as android hooker Clementine. You don't want to miss the offer Mitch can't refuse. It's all done in good fun, and will surely brighten your day with a bit of 90s nostalgia wrung through a modern kaleidoscope of angry androids. Does this mean we're never getting City Slickers 3? Perhaps. Or perhaps, this is the start of one big movie crossover that would be quite a lot of fun. Check out the official video thanks to Funny or Die.