Netflix has released the first trailer for their upcoming Netflix Original Movie entitled Wheelman, starring Frank Grillo. Since the trailer features literally no dialogue whatsoever, the footage is focused solely on the action, with Frank Grillo's title character speeding into the night, dodging other cars and bullets along the way. This high-octane and high-tension thrill ride could be just what action junkies are looking for when it debuts on Netflix this fall.

Frank Grillo (Kingdom, Captain America: Civil War) stars as the wheelman, a getaway driver thrust into a high stakes race-to-survive after a bank robbery goes terribly wrong. With a car full of money and his family on the line, the clock is ticking to figure out who double-crossed him and the only person he can trust... his thirteen-year-old daughter. All reasons to think fast and drive faster. Netflix picked up the distribution rights to Wheelman last May at the Cannes Film Festival, before production got under way on this low-budget thriller said to be made for just $10 million.

Netflix has set an October 20 release date for this intense action-thriller, with a supporting cast that includes Garret Dillahunt, Caitlin Carmichael, Wendy Moniz, John Cenatiempo, Slaine and William Xifaras. While the movie won't get a theatrical release, it comes during what will be the busiest time at movie theaters this year, with five new films opening in wide release. Paramount will roll out Geostorm, while Universal will debut their adaptation of The Snowman, with Lionsgate continuing its Madea franchise with Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, alongside Sony's action film Only the Brave and Pure Flix's Same Kind of Different As Me. It's possible that Wheelman could ultimately become the real winner of this weekend, with action fans potentially choosing to stay at home and watch Wheelman rather than head to their local theater.

Wheelman was written and directed by Jeremy Rush, who makes his feature film debut after working in several different areas of production on previous films. He has served as a production assistant on Black Cloud, a location coordinator on This is the Zodiac Speaking, and an assistant camera operator on two short films. He has also directed two short films and episodes of the TV series Caribe Road before taking the helm on Wheelman. It's possible that Wheelman could certainly be the start of a promising directorial career for Jeremy Rush, who has paid his dues and worked his way up through the industry.

Frank Grillo also reunites with his director of The Grey, Joe Carnahan, who serves as a producer alongside the actor and Myles Nestel (The November Man, Machete). J. Todd Harris, Chady Mattar, and Scott Silver serve as executive producers. Along with the first trailer, Netflix has also released a new poster for Wheelman, to get fans ready for its release on October 20. Take a look at the trailer and poster for Wheelman below.