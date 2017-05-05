Paramount Pictures has acquired an untitled comedy pitch for Will Ferrell and Jason Momoa to star in, from writers Andy Mogel and Jarrad Paul (The Grinder). Nick Stoller and Will Ferrell's Gary Sanchez Productions will produce this comedy, that is said to be a cross between Galaxy Quest and Ocean's Eleven. The official logline is being kept under wraps, but the story will reportedly be set in the TV world.

Deadline reports that the movie will center on Will Ferrell's character, a washed up TV legend, who reunites with the actor who played his on-screen son (Jason Momoa), who himself is now a huge star. In real life, the 49-year-old Will Ferrell and 37-year-old Jason Momoa are just 12 years apart. While this story line hasn't been confirmed, sources claim that this was the story being pitched to the studio.

While Jason Momoa is best known for roles in Game of Thrones, Conan the Barbarian and as Aquaman in the upcoming Justice League, the actor is no stranger to comedy. He has previously appeared on two episodes of Comedy Central's hit series Drunk History, and he made his feature film debut in the 2004 big-screen comedy Johnson's Family Vacation. Still, it has been quite some time since we've seen the actor in a comedic role, which could make his pairing with Will Ferell in this comedy movie quite intriguing. Ironically, Jason Momoa made his acting debut in the final seasons of Baywatch, which has been adapted into an R-rated comedy arriving May 26. Jason Momoa will next be seen in The Bad Batch and Justice League later this year, and he just started production on Aquaman.

Will Ferrell will next be seen in The House, where he stars alongside Amy Poehler as two parents who start an illegal casino in their own home to pay for their daughter's college tuition. He will next be seen in the Paramount comedy sequel Daddy's Home 2, returning alongside Mark Wahlberg, and Holmes and Watson, where he reunites with his Talldega Nights and Step Brothers co-star John C. Reilly. We also reported earlier this year that Will Ferrell has signed on to star as a competitive gamer in an untitled eSports comedy.

Writers Andy Mogel and Jarrad Paul most recently created the Fox sitcom The Grinder, and they also wrote the big screen comedies The D Train starring Jack Black and James Marsden, and Yes Man starring Jim Carrey. Nick Stoller also co-wrote Yes Man with Andy Mogel and Jarrad Paul, and he most recently wrote Neighbors 2, Storks and the upcoming Captain Underpants movie. He also co-created The Carmichael Show on NBC with star Jerrod Carmichael. Hopefully we'll hear more on this Untitled Will Ferrell/Jason Momoa Comedy project soon.