Broad Green Pictures has unveiled the terrifying trailer for their upcoming thriller Wish Upon which very well may be the sleeper horror hit of 2017. For fans of last year's hit Netflix series Stranger Things, this new movie marks the return of Barb herself, Shannon Purser, who is part of the ensemble supporting cast, which is lead by Joey King and Ryan Philippe. Moviegoers' recent undying thirst for blood-soaked scares has yet to subside, with Wish Upon seeking to be the next breakout thriller.

Twelve years after discovering her mother's suicide, 17-year-old Clare Shannon (Joey King) is bullied in high school, embarrassed by her manic, hoarder father Jonathan (Ryan Phillippe) and ignored by her longtime crush. All that changes when her father comes home with an old music box whose inscription promises to grant its owner seven wishes. While Clare is initially skeptical of this magic box, she can't help but be seduced by its dark powers, and is thrilled as her life radically improves with each wish.

Clare finally has the life she's always wanted and everything seems perfect, until the people closest to her begin dying in violent and elaborate ways after each wish. Clare realizes that she must get rid of the box, but finds herself unable and unwilling to part with her new-and-improved life, leading her down a dark and dangerous path. Be careful what you wish for...

Broad Green Pictures debuted this trailer earlier today, along with a new poster and photos. The studio has also moved Wish Upon from its June 30 release date, where it would have had to face Despicable Me 3, The House and Amityville: The Awakening, to July 14, where it faces War For the Planet of the Apes and Midnight Sun. It will also open one week after Sony's highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Homecoming, which debuts on July 7.

Low-budget horror hits have found plenty of success in recent years, with films such as Lights Out ($148.8 million worldwide, $4.9 million budget), Don't Breathe ($157 million worldwide, $9.9 million budget), Split ($257.3 million worldwide, $5 million budget) and Get Out ($139.4 million worldwide, $4.5 million budget) finding massive success over the past year, and it's certainly possible that Wish Upon could be another hit as well. No budget figures were given, but as you can see from the trailer, this certainly isn't a special-effects driven movie, which was likely produced on a modest budget. While it finds itself in the midst of plenty of big-budget summer competition, Wish Upon could certainly carve out a niche with the horror crowd.

Joey King and Ryan Phillippe lead a cast that also includes Ki Hong Lee, Mitchell Slaggert, Shannon Purser, Sydney Park, Alice Lee, Kevin Hanchard, Elizabeth Rohm and Sherilyn Fenn. John R. Leonetti, who directed Annabelle, the horror spin-off of The Conjuring, directs Wish Upon, from a script by Barbara Marshall (Viral) and produced by Sherryl Clark (Cloverfield). Take a look at the new trailer, poster and photos for Wish Upon below.