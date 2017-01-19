Super Bowl Sunday is just a few weeks away, and while we'll still have to wait and see who'll be playing in the big game, one of the very first TV commercials has debuted early. Wix returns to the Super Bowl this year, with their campaign kicking off on YouTube Live and Facebook Live, marking the third year that Wix has been part of the Super Bowl ad lineup. This year's ad features two of the biggest action stars from the big screen, Jason Statham and Gal Gadot, who team up to destroy a fancy restaurant.

The ad, which Wix debuted on YouTube, shows a restaurant owner named Felix, who starts designing a website for his restaurant on Wix, while some action-packed drama unfolds in the dining area. When some thugs start harassing the patrons, Jason Statham and Gal Gadot take action, taking down these thugs while destroying Felix's restaurant in the process, causing Felix to drastically change his business, and his website. This commercial also provides a reunion of sorts for Jason Statham and the ad's director, Louis Leterrier, who directed Jason Statham in The Transporter and The Transporter 2.

The campaign features a series of short films, including the 30-second commercial for Super Bowl LI, directed by Louis Leterrier, known for his work on the Transporter films, Unleashed, The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans and Now You See Me. Additionally, Wix once again called on the San Francisco creative team Jeff Huggins and Andrea Janetos to produce the multi-channel series. Additional spots will be released through game day, and will be accompanied by a global digital marketing campaign, with numerous opportunities for user engagement, contests and game day activations. Here's what Omer Shai, CMO of Wix, had to say about the campaign in a statement.

"We are so excited about this campaign because this time we are telling our own story, and launching it ourselves online which we believe to be an industry first. Fans around the world will surely recognize some famous faces, but the hero of the story is really our customer. The Super Bowl is an amazing platform to showcase our talents, but this campaign is about much more than the commercial. It is an ongoing narrative about Wix and our customers, and our message about always enabling our users in a world that is often disruptive so that they can be heroes. We loved working with Louis as he immediately understood our ideas about choreographed chaos and messages that speak to a global audience. We were also thrilled to work with Jeff and Andrea again as they have been an amazing asset throughout the years of our Super Bowl creative development and truly understand the brand."

Gal Gadot and Jason Statham previously shared the big screen together in the high-octane blockbusters Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7. Last year, Gal Gadot starred as Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a role she will reprise in the stand alone Wonder Woman movie, arriving in theaters June 2, 2017. Jason Statham will return as Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious 8, which is set for release on April 14. It's possible that both Wonder Woman and Fast & Furious 8 could also have their own Super Bowl ads, but that has yet to be confirmed. While we wait for more on the big game's ad lineup, take a look at the Wix Super Bowl ad featuring Jason Statham and Gal Gadot.