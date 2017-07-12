Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's tribute to Paul Walker from 2015's Furious 7, "See You Again," has just knocked PSY's "Gangnam Style" to number 2 on the list of most watched YouTube videos of all time. "Gangnam Style" seemingly came out of nowhere and went viral in 2012, quickly gaining millions of views on YouTube, so quick that YouTube had to change its integer from 32-bit to 64-bit after the K-Pop song broke its code. "Gangnam Style" was averaging 9 million views a day back in August of 2012 and by September it had topped the charts in 31 countries. But now PSY's YouTube reign is officially over.

According to The Verge, Khalifa's "See You Again" is now the king of YouTube with nearly 3 billion (2,901,258,827 at the time of this writing) views. The song featuring Charlie Puth, was commissioned for the Furious 7 soundtrack as a tribute to the late Paul Walker and has passed up "Gangnam Style" on July 10th as the most viewed video in YouTube history. The video received 2 billion views in 1 year and 151 days, making it the third quickest video to do so in YouTube history. Though the song was drastically different from what fans came to expect from Wiz Khalifa, it has become his biggest single and earned a ton of acclaim while taking in Grammys and topping year-end lists all over the world.

What makes the feat even more astonishing is that the video may have even earned Khalifa and Puth some cash, which is pretty rare for current times. An average YouTube video can earn around $1,000 per million clicks after YouTube takes its 45% off the top. This means that "See You Again" may have just earned nearly $3 million dollars off of views on YouTube alone. The song was written by 4 people and there the label probably gets a cut, but that's still a pretty impressive amount of money in just YouTube views.

All of the videos in YouTube's top ten are over the 2 billion views mark and two in particular are pretty close to "See You Again." Justin Bieber's "Sorry" has 2.6 million views and is creeping up behind "See You Again" as is the Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson collaboration "Uptown Funk" at 2.5 billion views. While it is possible to see either of those videos surpassing "See You Again," it is unlikely because of the power of the Fast and Furious franchise. The song would have undoubtedly become huge in its own right, but it was the popularity of Furious 7 and the emotional placement in the movie that threw the song over the edge.

"See You Again" has also broken records for the amount of streams it has received on Spotify. The song was streamed over 21 million times in a single week in the United States alone. "See You Again" was also the highest streamed single in the U.K. until Justin Bieber came back on the scene with "What Do You Mean," which beat the song by over a million streams. "Gangnam Style" held on for nearly 5 years at the top spot and "See You Again" just got there, so only time will tell how long the song sits on the YouTube throne, but the future is looking pretty bright for the single.