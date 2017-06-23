Marvel has officially unleashed an unholy mega-mutant monster of epic proportions. Back in February, Marvel Editor-In-Chief Axel Alonso posted a pretty crazy photo that featured what looked to be Hulk in a tank with Wolverine claws. Turns out, that is exactly what was in that tank and now, the insane Wolverine/Hulk hybrid, named the Hulkverine, has been unleashed on the world of Marvel Comics. And no mutant is safe.

Warning: spoilers ahead for the current Weapon X series and Weapons of Mutant Destruction: Alpha. Marvel is currently in the middle of a crossover event that is dealing with this Wolverine and Hulk hybrid, which has officially been set loose in the Weapons of Mutant Destruction: Alpha comic. Combine all of the best elements of Hulk with the healing power and Adamantium skeleton (claws included) of Wolverine and what do you get? A monster capable of killing all mutants on Earth. And that is exactly the goal. Here's the synopsis for the event.

"Their goal is a simple one...Eradicate All Mutants! And they're starting their hunt with the most dangerous group of mutants on planet Earth, Old Man Logan, Sabretooth, Domino, Lady Deathstrike, Warpath and...the Hulk?! But with an army of genetic cyborgs at their disposal, this may just be the beginning..."

This actually isn't the first time that a Hulk/Wolverine hybrid has shown up in Marvel Comics. In the Secret Wars: Civil War series back in 2015, a gray Hulk who turned out to be Logan that was able to deploy his adamantium claws at Captain America's command did show up, but this is completely different. This was engineered with a purpose, and that purpose is to kill all mutants. Author Greg Pak, who is writing a lot of the comics in this crossover event, spoke a bit about just how powerful this Hulkverine is.

""That's like a machine gun with a bazooka, some hand grenades and a bunch of knives thrown in; and then the Hulk is a nuke," explains Pak, "He's the strongest entity in the Marvel universe so if anyone has that power they're a huge threat. They could wipe out all mutants."

Marvel faithful probably won't be surprised to find out that the man behind the Hulkverine is none other than Reverend William Stryker. This is the man responsible for creating Wolverine and, under the new Weapon-X program, he is asserting his hatred for mutant kind in all new ways. It is now up to a team that consists of Old Man Logan, Sabretooth, Domino, Lady Deathstrike, Warpath and Hulk to defeat the Hulkverine and save mutant kind. There are still a lot of secrets behind the creation that need to be revealed, and some of them will be next month in Weapon X number 6. For now, you can check out some of the Hulkverine images for yourself below and, if you feel so included, you can read Weapons of Mutant Destruction: Alpha, as well as Totally Awesome Hulk 19, which is the official prelude.

