With the Blu-ray/DVD release of Logan just around the corner, we are really, truly about to put the final nail in the coffin when it comes to the Hugh Jackman era of Wolverine. The actor is finally hanging up the claws after nearly two decades of playing the fan-favorite mutant in the X-Men movie universe. But now the question becomes, will we see another actor play the part in the future? Don't be so sure. At least not anytime soon, according to producer Hutch Parker.

The producer, who worked on Logan as well as some of the other X-Men movies, recently spoke with Screen Rant. During the course of the conversation, the subject of the seemingly inevitable Wolverine recasting came up. However, Parker is very hesitant about doing so. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I think for the moment our focus really is on other characters. I think there's a part for all of us that feels like Logan, as played by Hugh, is the definitive performance of that character. And I think we're all a little hesitant at the idea of rebooting it in any way. So, for the moment we're going to look at - there's so much else explore in the [X-Men] Universe and to play with. Particularly now as we've seen such bold tonal choices being made, I think that opens up the landscape as well, to seeing other genres living kind of fully within the comic book genre. And you saw that with Guardians of the Galaxy, I believe [it] is an exceptional example of that. Obviously Deadpool and Logan now, but I think there'll be more to come."

There are few actors who have ever been linked so synonymously with a role as Hugh Jackman with Wolverine. It will be very difficult, if not impossible for fans to accept anyone else in the role. At least not for a long time. Especially after the performance he gave in Logan, which was the Wolverine movie most of us had been waiting to see ever since the X-Men first made their way to the big screen. So it is good to hear that someone with some pull at Fox isn't exactly eager to put the claws on someone else and tell us all to move on.

Hutch Parker also points out that the X-Men universe is very vast, and there is a lot to explore. Deadpool really opened a lot of doors, like the X-Force movie, for example, as well as a couple of Deadpool sequels that are in the works. There is also a New Mutants movie and X-Men 7, which is officially titled X-Men: Dark Phoenix, on the way in 2018. So that gives fans of the franchise plenty to chew on in the very near future.

While Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will forever be beloved, he wound up being a huge focus of the X-Men franchise over the last decade and a half. With Wolverine out of the picture, at least for a bit, it will give a chance for Fox to shift that focus to other characters, which could ultimately help keep the franchise alive for years to come. That said, Fox has so much respect for Jackman that producer Simon Kinberg said recently that he will get a say if and when the time does come to put another actor in the role. But if Hutch Parker is to be believed, that won't be on the table for the foreseeable future.