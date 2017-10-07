Fans haven't really had much time to process Hugh Jackman leaving the role of Wolverine behind. The release of Logan earlier this year marked the end of Jackman's tenure as the fan-favorite mutant and he unquestionably went out on the top of his game. Still, despite the fact that it's barely been six months since his retirement, people can't stop looking ahead to the future and wonder who might play the character next on the big screen. Turns out, given the chance, Scott Eastwood would like a crack at re-casting Wolverine.

The 31-year-old actor recently appeared at New York Comic-Con to promote his new movie Pacific Rim: Uprising. Shortly after the panel, Scott Eastwood spoke with Comicbook.com and was asked what superhero he'd like to play. He enthusiastically expressed that he'd like to play Wolverine. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Weapon X. I mean, Logan! You gotta give it to Wolverine! Wolverine, all day."

Those are some mighty big shoes to fill, Mr. Eastwood. Granted, Scott Eastwood is the son of Hollywood legend, Clint Eastwood, so he's probably used to living up to a pretty big legacy. And, when you think about it, if he could manage to capture the appropriate amount of his father's grit and bring that to the role of Wolverine, he might actually be able to pull it off. He certainly has the look for the part and he's roughly the right age. Even though he may not be thought of as the best actor in the world, to say the least, this makes a little sense on paper.

With all of that said, it may be a while before Fox makes the bold decision to bring Wolverine back to the big screen. Not only was Logan one of the best comic book movies ever made in the minds of many, but Hugh Jackman leaves behind a legacy that is going to be nearly impossible to even match, let alone top. Hugh Jackman will forever be linked to the role of Wolverine. At the very least, Fox needs to give fans a little more space before bringing in someone else to brandish the claws on the big screen. Though, it has been said that the studio is open to the idea of rebooting the character. So never say never.

Be it next year or ten years from now, we're almost certainly going to see someone else play Wolverine at some point. But Fox has their plate full with other X-Men movies right now. At the moment, Scott Eastwood is tied up in the DCEU currently as Lieutenant GQ Edwards from Suicide Squad. But that's a relatively minor role. Especially when compared to something like Wolverine. Based on these comments to Comicbook.com, if Fox decides to bring back Wolverine sooner rather than later, Eastwood would probably like a call.