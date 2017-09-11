Comic book writer Len Wein, the man who co-created characters like Wolverine, Swamp Thing and near countless others over the years, has passed away at the age of 69. For decades, Wein helped shape the way comic book stories are told and had a very major influence on Marvel and DC Comics as we know them today. As such, many people in the comic book industry and Hollywood have been sharing tributes to the late legend.

One such man who shared some thoughts on Len Wein's passing is Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine for the better part of two decades on the big screen. Wolverine in easily one of Marvel's most well-known characters and Wein is the man responsible for giving that character life. Jackman wasn't shy about declaring his strong feelings about Wein and his creations.

"Blessed to have known Len Wein. I first met him in 2008. I told him, from his heart, mind & hands came the greatest character in comics."

Joss Whedon, who is currently finishing up Justice League and directed both The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, also took to Twitter to share some thoughts on Len Wein. Whedon said that Wein, "Co-created Wolverine & the new X-men. Co-kickstarted the modern comic book era with its most powerful metaphor. And more. RIP Len Wein." Len Wein helped relaunch and re-popularize the X-Men for Marvel Comics and did tons of memorable work with the publisher over the years. Marvel released this statement after the news of his death broke.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of Len Wein's passing, and send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Len's contributions to the Marvel Universe as writer, editor, and member of the Marvel family will never be forgotten. He will be missed."

Len Wein also did a lot of work with DC Comics over the years. He got his start working on Teen Titans and co-created Swamp Thing, a character that has become a true fan favorite over the years. President of DC Entertainment Diane Nelson had this to say about the late legend in a statement.

"Len Wein was one of the most welcoming people and legends in comics from the moment I joined DC eight years ago. He wrote or edited almost every major DC character, there's hardly a facet of DC's world that Len didn't touch. I, DC and the industry will miss him and his talent very much. Our love and prayers go out to Christine, his family and his fans."

The work that Len Wein did with both Marvel and DC Comics will live on for many years to come. Given the characters that he created and the stories he wrote over the years, his work is also sure to influence Hollywood and the big screen for quite some time as well, as comic book movies likely wouldn't be what they are today without his contributions. You can check many of the other tributes to Len Wein from social media for yourself below.

RIP the great #LenWein. He co-created Wolverine & Swamp Thing, both of which gave me a living as a writer & endless pleasure as a reader. — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) September 10, 2017

One of the industry's best writers.

One of the industry's best editors.

One of the industry's best people.

RIP @LenWein. — Fabian Nicieza (@FabianNicieza) September 10, 2017

Len Wein, co-creator of WOLVERINE and SWAMP THING & more responsible for the x-men you love than he gets credit for. Thank you. #RIP — BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (@BRIANMBENDIS) September 10, 2017

Len Wein has passed away. Len co-created Swamp Thing, Wolverine, Colossus, Nightcrawler. His was a gigantic contribution to comics. pic.twitter.com/6d9dXfVBNw — Patch Zircher (@PatrickZircher) September 10, 2017

Len Wein. The fanboy made good, made legend. Co-creator of Swamp Thing, Wolverine, editor of Watchmen, writer of, well, everything. RIP. pic.twitter.com/ZYhDK7uOuH — Tom King (@TomKingTK) September 10, 2017