Warner Bros. officially announced Wonder Woman 2 at San Diego's Comic-Con. While the news shouldn't come as a real shock as Wonder Woman is still in the top ten at the box office and has been the DCEU's biggest success thus far, grossing over $770 million as of this writing and still climbing. In addition to it being the DCEU's greatest success, it's also officially the biggest movie of the summer of 2017. While the sequel was announced, there was no further information given about the project. There was no announcement of Patty Jenkins returning or even a year for release.

The announcement was made at Comic-Con and the news comes to us courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. However, the announcement was actually made prior to the Warner Bros. panel by DC's Geoff Johns who revealed in an interview that he was currently writing a script for Wonder Woman 2 that he reportedly just finished. As obvious as the decision is, it's nice to finally have official word from two sources that the sequel is really happening.

Patty Jenkins is expected to return, but no official word has been announced at the moment since she only signed a one-movie deal. But we do know that Jenkins has spoken to original Wonder Woman, TV's Linda Carter about the possibility of a cameo and we also know that Jenkins has some ideas about where to take the character for a sequel. It has also been reported that Wonder Woman 2 will take place in the 1980s and see Diana up against the Soviet Union during the Cold War. In addition, Chris Pine's Steve Trevor is reportedly set to come back, though it is unclear just how that would work after the events of the first movie.

The next time we see Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman will be in November when Justice League officially hits theaters, but it's a mystery when we'll see her next after that. When we do see her, she'll have some very fat pockets. DC has Jeff Wan's Aquaman up next after Justice League and then Shazam! will start production in February of 2018. The next project rumored to come after the aforementioned titles is the recently announced Batgirl movie, which is set to be directed by Joss Whedon. Geoff Johns recently revealed that Whedon would begin work on Batgirl next year, which could put the release date ahead of a sequel to Wonder Woman.

There we have it, Wonder Woman 2 is officially happening. We just don't know when or if Patty Jenkins if officially onboard, but it's safe to assume that she will be. The only thing that could possibly stop her from directing the sequel is some kind of crazy contract dispute and one can't really see that happening. Jenkins and Gal Gadot made a compelling, emotional origin story that has resonated with fans all over the world, reigniting the popularity of Wonder Woman for a brand new generation. Until then maybe go check out Wonder Woman again on the big screen because it might be a while before we see her in her own movie.