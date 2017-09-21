A new petition has been set up by Gianna Collier-Pitts, a Harlem resident and GLAAD ambassador, to have Wonder Woman 2 explore Diana's bisexuality. She keeps getting surprised by the numbers, so she keeps raising the goal because it appears that a decent amount of people would like to see the bisexual elements of Wonder Woman make it to the big screen. Patty Jenkins recently officially signed on to helm the sequel and Gal Gadot will obviously be returning, but will we see the queer side of Diana Prince this time around?

It was confirmed last year by writer Greg Rucka that Wonder Woman is bisexual, which came as no surprise to fans of the comic series. Though the news came to a shock to a lot of fans who were not familiar with the comics, the world just might be ready to see a bisexual Wonder Woman in theaters and that's where Collier-Pitts' petition comes into play. Plus, Jenkins' movie already laid the groundwork for this story by making subtle references to the fact that the Amazons were involved in romantic relationships with each other, and now, Collier-Pitts says that the writers of the sequel have a historic opportunity to include a character who is bisexual. There has never been an openly LGBTQ major superhero and the DCEU could blaze the trail for other characters as well.

The Huffington Post reports that as of this writing, 1,872 people have signed the petition, just 628 signatures left to make it to her latest goal. The goal could end up getting raised yet again, as Collier-Pitts keeps getting surprised about how many people have signed in such a short amount of time. She talked about the importance of having LGTBQ representation in entertainment, specifically in Wonder Woman. Collier-Pitts had this to say.

"Some of you may be thinking that this specificity doesn't make a difference. But for people like me who rarely see themselves reflected in media, believe me. It does... I want to see Wonder Woman represented for who she is, especially for younger fans who might have trouble coming out and don't have anyone they can see themselves on the screen."

The Patty Jenkins directed movie was instantly popular, especially among young women "who finally saw an image of themselves reflected in a superhero on the big screen," Collier-Pitts writes on the petition's web page. She continued by writing, "needless to say, it was a success for everyone . . . except the bisexual community." The ball is in Warner Bros. and the DCEU's court right now and they have the chance to make history again, just like they did with the first big screen installment of Wonder Woman.

The ultimate goal for Gianna Collier-Pitts is to get the petition in the hands of somebody at Warner Bros. and she is actively trying to get the attention of Gal Gadot. Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on December 13th, 2019 and will see Patty Jenkins return to the director's chair as well as the return of Gadot as Wonder Woman. Will Jenkins and Warner Bros. attempt to make history again? If you are interested in signing Collier-Pitts' petition for a bisexual Wonder Woman and have the character make history, head over to Change.org to sign and potentially make history.