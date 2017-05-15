Zack Snyder has confirmed that Warner Bros. intends to make Wonder Woman 2, while Deborah Snyder claims that Batgirl will happen first. We're still 3 weeks away from the release of Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman and expectations have been gradually getting higher over the last few weeks. Initial box office predictions had the first big screen Wonder Woman movie in a disappointing level, but early screenings have faired well, boosting the box office predictions to a success no matter what, a win that DCEU really needs right now.

Murmurings of a Wonder Woman sequel have been making the rounds for a few weeks. Jenkins has said that she already has an idea of taking Diana Prince to America for the next movie while as recently as last week DC Films president Geoff Johns wouldn't confirm that a sequel was on the table. But this might have all changed last night on the red carpet for a Chinese screening of Wonder Woman. Arthur Wong tweeted that he spoke to Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder briefly and asked them about the possibilities of a Wonder Woman sequel. Read what Wong had to say below.

"Zack Snyder said there will have WONDER WOMAN 2！Deborah Snyder said the next female super hero movie is Batgirl!"

Ok, so we're going to take this with a grain of salt, but if true, this could be big news for the future of female super heroine movies. It was announced back in March that Joss Whedon will be writing and directing the Batgirl movie. It is not clear how Batgirl will be introduced, but it appears that the movie will hit the big screen before we see the sequel for Wonder Woman. Let's just hope Whedon does a better job with this script than the recently leaked Whedon-penned Wonder Woman script.

DCEU has several movies in development at the moment and there's no timetable of when we will see these new projects hit theaters. The release schedule after 2018's Aquaman is a mystery. The studio has Gotham City Sirens, The Batman, Man of Steel 2, and the plagued Flash standalone movie all in various stages of development at the moment. Depending on the concrete success of Wonder Woman, a sequel and the Batgirl movie could be put on the fast track to monopolize on the theoretical success.

Joss Whedon on Batgirl and the return of Patty Jenkins for a Wonder Woman part 2 is exciting news for fans and the DCEU. Early fan reactions to Diana Prince's big screen debut have said that the movie is dark, action-packed, and funny, which already sounds a lot better than Suicide Squad. Now it's time to speculate on who could play Barbara Gordon. Emma Stone? The return of Alicia Silverstone? It will be interesting to see where Marvel's Captain Marvel will fit into the release time table within all of these super heroine movies. Wonder Woman will open June 2nd, in the United States and is shaping up to be a commercial success for DCEU.