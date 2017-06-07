Wonder Woman, despite being in theaters for less than a week, is a certified hit. Warner Bros.' first female-led superhero movie in the DC Extended Universe isn't just a financial success so far, but it is one of the best-reviewed movies of the year, currently boasting a 93 percent approval rating from both fans and critics on Rotten Tomatoes. So, it stands to reason that director Patty Jenkins will be back for Wonder Woman 2, right? Not so fast. It turns out, she isn't signed on for the inevitable sequel. At least not yet.

Despite previous reports that Patty Jenkins was already set to return to the director's chair for Wonder Woman 2, a new report from The Hollywood Reporter states that Warner Bros. signed her to a one-picture-deal. That means if Warner Bros. wants to lock her down for the sequel, and they assuredly will, it may wind up costing them millions of dollars. Here's what THR has to say about the current situation.

"Sources say the studio intends to begin negotiations with Jenkins shortly (although the exact timing is unclear), and the filmmaker and her reps at CAA, Anonymous Content and Jackoway Tyerman will enjoy enormous leverage. Jenkins could not only return to the director's chair on Wonder Woman 2 but also could ink a more expansive deal that would allow her to work with DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns on a script treatment for that movie and possibly others as well."

There is pretty much no need to worry for those who want to see the creative team back for Wonder Woman 2, which is confirmed to take place in America. For one, Gal Gadot is already signed on as part of her long-term contract with the studio, so Diana Prince as we know her will return. As for Patty Jenkins, she is a huge part of the success of Wonder Woman and fans would likely be very upset if she didn't come back. So Warner Bros. will very likely shell out whatever it takes to get her to sign on the dotted line. And, as THR mentions, that dotted line could include her expanding her role within the DCEU, which would probably go a long way to make the fans happy as well. What this really means is that Jenkins is going to wind up with a pretty sizable payday, which she definitely deserves. We're talking about the person who directed Charlize Theron to an Oscar in Monster, after all.

Indeed, that one-picture-deal may have given Patty Jenkins a whole bunch of leverage in the situation. Not only was Warner Bros. in desperate need of a critical hit within the DCEU, but the box office needed to be there with Wonder Woman as well. And it is definitely there. The movie grossed $103 million on its opening weekend domestically and has already grossed more than $250 million worldwide. It also looks to win the upcoming weekend against Universal's The Mummy, which means Wonder Woman is killing it in every way a movie can kill it. Though, there have been rumors that Joss WHedon's Batgirl will come first. Your move, Warner Bros.