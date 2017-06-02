Armed with overwhelmingly positive reviews and a strong start with Thursday previews, Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman is poised to break out at the box office, and get the summer movie season back on the right track with a huge debut. There had already been talk of a sequel, with director Patty Jenkins teasing in an interview last month that she already has a Wonder Woman 2 story worked out. Today we have two new reports, one which reveals that Patty Jenkins wants to make Wonder Woman 2 set in present day, while producer Charles Roven confirms that a script for the sequel has not been written yet.

Last month, producer Zack Snyder, who also has a story credit with Geoff Johns and Jason Fuchs, confirmed that Wonder Woman 2 is in fact happening, although not right away. The studio plans on making a Batgirl movie first, and while there are plans in the works for Wonder Woman 2, it isn't ultimately clear when production will begin. A new profile on Patty Jenkins in The Hollywood Reporter reveals that both Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot are contracted for two Wonder Woman movies and that, "Jenkins is more than ready to return to the character for a contemporary-set Wonder Woman sequel," although she may next turn her attention to an unspecified limited series that her husband Sam Sheridan wrote, which may star Chris Pine. Whatever the filmmaker tackles next though, she will be completely committed to that project. Here's what she had to say below.

"What I never want to do is start phoning it in and making things just to show that I can keep my foot in the door and do big movies. I don't care about that at all. I just want to make great movies. And that could come from any direction. It might be a $10 million movie or it might be $200 million movie."

While a sequel does certainly seem to be in the cards, it's still quite early yet. In fact, during an interview with CinemaBlend, producer Charles Roven confirmed that nothing has been written for Wonder Woman 2 as of yet. It remains to be seen if Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg will be back to write the sequel or not, but the producer revealed that there isn't a script in place yet. Here's what Charles Roven had to say about the status of the Wonder Woman sequel.

"Nothing has been written. We really want to focus on this movie, and I think the result of this movie is going to really define what the future of Wonder Woman is in the movies, other than the fact that you know that she's in Justice League. And we're really happy about that! But I think we're all pretty pleased with the film, and you guys have been great, giving us amazingly wonderful positive feedback. We hope it continues on!"

After raking in $11 million for Thursday previews last night, analysts are predicting a $95 million Wonder Woman opening weekend, but we won't know for sure how it will fare until Sunday. As for Wonder Woman 2, it remains to be seen if Chris Pine or other supporting cast members will be back, but it seems likely, especially if Wonder Woman either meets or exceeds its box office expectations. Be sure to check back on Sunday to see how Wonder Woman fared at the box office.