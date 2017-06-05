Now that Wonder Woman is a box office hit, taking in an impressive $100.5 million in its opening weekend, fans are already starting to look ahead to the sequel. It was recently confirmed that both star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins are contracted to do a sequel, but a follow-up hasn't been given the official green light yet, although that may happen sooner rather than later. Now we have word from director Patty Jenkins that the sequel will be set in America, unlike the first film.

Entertainment Weekly caught up with director, who wouldn't shed much light on the story, but she did confirm that the story will take place in America. The director's original Wonder Woman movie was set in Diana's homeland of Themyscira, and also in London and various other European locales during World War I, and in Paris in the film's present day scenes. While speaking with EW, the director revealed that Diana has to come to America in this follow-up. Here's what she had to say below.

"The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right. She's Wonder Woman. She's got to come to America. It's time."

While the director was contracted to make the sequel, she also revealed that she doesn't exactly enjoy that she was obligated to make the movie because of a stipulation in her contract. However, the Wonder Woman director stated she had a revelation that lead her to make the sequel. Here's what she had to say below.

"I'm not a big obligation person when it comes to art. You want to do a movie like this because you believe in it. Then I had this revelation in the middle of the night: this is your dream cast, you've created a character that you love and you can say anything you want in the world right now. Then I realized that Wonder Woman 2 is its own great movie. I made Wonder Woman. Now I want to make Wonder Woman 2. It's a beautiful story to tell, an important time to tell it and with people that I love."

Gal Gadot recently hinted that she would like to see Halle Berry come aboard as Diana of Themyscira's love interest, while it was recently confirmed that this Wonder Woman sequel will also be set in modern-day. Still, it was also revealed that, while Wonder Woman 2 is happening, Warner Bros. will put together their Batgirl movie first. The studio hasn't set a release date yet for Wonder Woman 2, but after the huge opening weekend of Wonder Woman, there may be an official announcement soon.