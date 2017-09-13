Warner Bros. is certainly wasting no time moving forward on Wonder Woman 2. Just two days after Wonder Woman 2 director Patty Jenkins closed her deal to direct the superhero sequel, the studio has brought in writer Dave Callaham (The Expendables) to work on the script with the director and Geoff Johns. Unfortunately, no story details for the sequel have been confirmed, but with a new writer on board, we may hear more about this superhero sequel soon.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news today, revealing that both Patty Jenkins and Geoff Johns had been working on a Wonder Woman 2 treatment for the past several months, and now Dave Callaham will join the writing fold. Patty Jenkins has talked about setting this sequel in two very different time periods. Just after the theatrical release of Wonder Woman, the director stated that she plans to bring the story back to present day for the sequel, but, more recently, she hinted that the story would be set in the 1980s during the Cold War era.

A present day Wonder Woman sequel would certainly make the most sense, since Wonder Woman is bookended by two scenes set in the present, with Gal Gadot's immortal Diana Prince continuing her work with antiquities. Then again, that was likely done to set the scene for Diana of Themyscira's return in Justice League, and not necessarily for a sequel. Still, a Cold War era story could mean that Chris Pine may be able to return as Steve Rogers, with the report from last month claiming that the treatment Geoff Johns and Patty Jenkins are working on is set during the closing days of the Cold War, which would send Diana up against Soviet Union forces. Now that another writer has come aboard, their direction could change once again.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that it was Patty Jenkins herself that brought Dave Callaham in to work on this Wonder Woman follow-up starring Gal Gadot as Diana of Themyscira, since they already have a strong working relationship. The writers have both been working on an adaptation of the Jo Nesbo novel Jackpot, which Patty Jenkins had been planning to direct next, before she landed the coveted Wonder Woman directing gig. Dave Callaham broke into the screenwriting game with the 2005 video game adaptation Doom, which lead to him writing a pair of 2009 movies, Tell Tale and Horsemen, and he also received story credit for The Expendables, since he wrote the first draft which Sylvster Stallone based his own script on.

Dave Callaham also received story credit on Warner Bros.' Godzilla, with Max Borenstein getting full screenplay credit. He has also been tapped to write the script for Zombieland 2 and the Mortal Kombat reboot, and he also created the upcoming Amazon Studios series Jean-Claude Van Johnson, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. As for Wonder Woman 2, there have been rumors that the original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, may be coming aboard for a cameo in this sequel, although that has yet to be confirmed. With a December 2019 release date already set, filming likely won't begin until late 2018, giving Patty Jenkins, Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham plenty of time to get the story put together.