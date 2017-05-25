The Alamo Drafthouse is considered one of the most revered movie theaters in America, which has become well known for its hard-line stance on in-theater talking that has lead to a string of fan-favorite anti-talking PSA videos. The theater certainly isn't afraid to push the envelope, even if it brings a few trolls out of the woodwork, which was the case recently when the Austin, Texas theater announced a "women only" screening of Warner Bros.' DCEU adventure Wonder Woman. While the screening was praised by many, it also lead to a number of males voicing their frustration on the theater's social media pages. Here's the official description of this screening from the Alamo Drafthouse website.

"The most iconic superheroine in comic book history finally has her own movie, and what better way to celebrate than with an all-female screening? Apologies, gentlemen, but we're embracing our girl power and saying 'No Guys Allowed' for one special night at the Alamo Ritz. And when we say 'People Who Identify As Women Only,' we mean it. Everyone working at this screening, venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team, will be female. So lasso your geeky girlfriends together and grab your tickets to this celebration of one of the most enduring and inspiring characters ever created."

Since the announcement was made on Drafthouse's Twitter and Facebook feeds, the theater's social media feeds have been inundated with angry males, some even claiming that this screening is illegal, calling for a lawsuit, claiming that this screening discriminates against men. Despite the negative reactions from several men, the June 6 screening sold out so quickly that a second screening was added that night, which has also sold out. Mashable reached out to the Alamo Drafthouse for comment on these reactions, with creative manager Morgan Hendrix announcing that they have decided to bring this female-only screening to all of their Alamo Drafthouse locations across the country, not just the Austin, Texas theater. Here's what Morgan Hendrix had to say in a statement.

"We are very excited to present select, women-only Wonder Woman screenings at Alamo Drafthouse. That providing an experience where women truly reign supreme has incurred the wrath of trolls only serves to deepen our belief that we're doing something right. As a result, we will be expanding this program across the country and inviting women everywhere to join us as we celebrate this iconic superheroine in our theaters."

As of now, it doesn't seem that Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot or director Patty Jenkins have responded on social media regarding this screening, but we have compiled a number of both the negative and positive reactions from haters and fans alike on Twitter. The first press screenings for Wonder Woman recently took place, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive, with box office analysts predicting an opening weekend of anywhere between $65 million and $105 million. Take a look at all of the positive and negative reactions to Alamo Drafthouse's all-female Wonder Woman screenings.

@drafthouse Why stop there, as #Wonderwoman is white let's have a whites only screening too. 😡🤔 #StupidFuckingIdea — Matt Fillery (@matthewfillery) May 25, 2017

@drafthouse I hope someone sues this is discrimination based on sex — ryan tabatabai (@sirtabatabai) May 25, 2017

@SnapTheJapanese@drafthouse I am not jealous, a bunch of men will save money, if it's all women going to the theater, who will pay for their tickets and popcorn? — Jason (@GenerationJSIN) May 25, 2017

@drafthouse I don't know any women who read comic books. They know nothing about wonder woman. You ignored a huge fan following — jay taylor✊ (@jay_babyboi) May 25, 2017

@drafthouse In 45 states, this kind of gender discrimination is illegal, but not in Texas. Are you opposed to gender discrimination laws? — Patrick Lynch (@pwlynch) May 25, 2017

@drafthouse I guess the men in the movie itself will have to be edited out also. Take the sexism to the next level Alamo. — Anthony Johnson (@tiger_king_3000) May 25, 2017

@drafthouse Message is clear: You don't want men seeing a strong, independent, empowered woman. — Dennis Smith (@sharkasaurus) May 25, 2017

@drafthouse Section 5-2-4 of the Austin Code of Ordinances makes this illegal. — Jeff Brooks (@jbrooks33) May 25, 2017

@drafthouse Hi. I'm male. I have a penis. I not only wholeheartedly endorse this fabulous idea, but hope you add even more times! (that also sell out!) pic.twitter.com/r4WKuwE86F — Brian Scully (@brianscully) May 25, 2017

@drafthouse Great job Alamo! Seeing our first real comic book superhero on the screen as main character is going to be emotional for a lot of women. — Stephanie Hall (@StephanieMPR) May 25, 2017

@drafthouse It's only right they should have the opportunity to enjoy it as a sisterhood. Can you imagine the unimpeded love in the room? I applaud you. — Stephanie Hall (@StephanieMPR) May 25, 2017

@drafthouse Yo all the men in here complaining about sexism and discrimination welcome to every other day of every minority/woman's life for all history — Vincent Avatar (@vincentavatar) May 25, 2017

@drafthouse This is a great thing @drafthouse is doing and I would buy my wife a ticket if you bring it to Yonkers. — Vincent Avatar (@vincentavatar) May 25, 2017

@drafthouse This is a great idea! I'm certain it will sell out and all the Wonder Women who attend will have an awesome time. — andrew (@rewstermania) May 25, 2017

@drafthouse the badasses at the @drafthouse are hosting a women only screening of wonder woman. — kendalljoy (@kendalljoy) May 25, 2017

@drafthouse Bros who don't like this, you are not the target audience. — Ed Gass (@edwardgass) May 25, 2017

@drafthouse As a man I actually think this is a great idea. What a unique way to tell women they are special and unique to celebrate them — Bryan Kelly (@BryanDeanKelly) May 25, 2017

@drafthouse Got my wonder woman movie tickets 😘 — Crystal Uribe (@crys_uribe) May 25, 2017

@drafthouse Already sold out. Add more shows. My feminist activist friends want to go. They have dealt with enough disappointment already this year! — john burleson (@realjburleson) May 25, 2017

@drafthouse We love you for this! Thank you. My mom had been fighting this crap for over 30 years and she deserves to go! — john burleson (@realjburleson) May 25, 2017