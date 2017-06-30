Wonder Woman's reign continues as it zooms past Man of Steel and Suicide Squad. It's the summer of Diana Prince as more moviegoers flock to the theaters to experience the phenomenon of Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman mania. The movie was a hit right from the start, taking in more than $100 million domestically in its first weekend alone while breaking the record for biggest opening weekend for a female directed live-action movie and it shows no signs of stopping any time soon. Though Wonder Woman took in over $100 million on opening weekend, it was still significantly lower than the previous DC movies, which really speaks for the word of mouth that has been going on with the hit movie.

Wonder Woman has been in theaters now for 4 weeks and (at the time of this writing), BoxOfficeMojo is reporting that it's sitting at a cool $325,083,830 and is estimated to jump to at least the $331 million mark after the upcoming holiday weekend. Now that's just at 4 weeks, at 14 weeks Man of Steel stopped at $291 million, Suicide Squad was at $325 million for 14 weeks, and Batman v Superman was at $330 million for 12 weeks. Even if something drastic were to happen, Gal Gadot's portrayal of Wonder Woman will still beat the domestic record for a DCEU movie by the end of the week.

In addition to the domestic box office, Wonder Woman could go on to beat Batman v Superman at the worldwide box office as well. And if that happens, Wonder Woman could go on to possibly reach the billion dollar mark, which would be a DCEU first. Batman v Superman made $873,260,194 after playing in 63 countries for roughly 12 weeks and Wonder Woman is currently at $660,883,830 in only 40 countries and at the 4-week mark. Though it's not a guarantee, Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins could go on to break yet another record for being the first DCEU movie to break a billion dollars worldwide.

DCEU's Geoff Johns and Patty Jenkins are in the middle of writing what will become the follow up for Wonder Woman and Jenkins has recently talked about the idea of doing a sequel. She realized that she doesn't have to direct the sequel that it can go to somebody else. But then she quickly changed her mind. She then went on to say that the movie is "its own movie. And it's going to be great." Jenkins also said that the sequel is going to be a "continuation of the same character, but there's a great, entirely different story to be told with this character in our...in the world."

While Wonder Woman 2 is in its very early stages of planning, Wonder Woman is still in the early stages of its theatrical run and still able to break some more records. Only time will tell what the future brings for the hit movie, but as for now, the future is looking pretty bright. All in a month's work for Wonder Woman and crew.