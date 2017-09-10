Gal Gadot has shared a short clip of bloopers from the set of Wonder Woman ahead of the release of the movie on DVD/Blu-Ray release next week. It seems that not too long ago that many were speculating that Wonder Woman would tank at the box office thanks to the low box office projections from Warner Bros. and a healthy dose of cynicism surrounding a female led superhero movie. Obviously, all of the reports of doom for Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman proved to be false as the movie went on to become the highest grossing movie of the summer as well as the best reviewed movie within the DCEU.

The record breaking $100 million-dollar opening was the highest for a woman director and the movie had an incredible staying power in theaters, with many people admitting to seeing it a few times as opposed to just one time in the theater. The movie is currently at $813.2 million dollars for the worldwide box office and is the biggest hit that the DCEU has had domestically and just $60 million dollars less than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice on the worldwide box office. To celebrate that success while also promoting the DVD/Blu-ray release, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has shared a short clip of bloopers from the movie.

The brief clip comes to us via Gal Gadot's Twitter account and it features mostly clips with herself and costar Chris Pine. Gadot can be seen laughing quite a bit and having some trouble with an ice cream cone. Another clip shows her and director Patty Jenkins sharing a silly moment behind the scenes. In her Tweet Gadot says, "Chris's nickname for me was giggle Gadot, Patty Jenkins & I could communicate with no words. I enjoyed filming every second of the movie." "Giggle Gadot" is definitely highlighted in the short blooper clip.

Gadot, Pine, and Jenkins have gone to great lengths to share that they all had a lot of fun making the movie and although the clip is really short, it certainly proves that what they were saying is true. It seems as if the cast all really enjoyed each other's company while filming and promoting the movie to the press. The online chemistry is evident throughout the movie and one should expect to see a lot more of it when the DVD/Blu-ray is released.

Wonder Woman comes out on Blu-ray/DVD on September 19th, 2017 and is already available to stream on VOD, but without the bonus content that will be included with the physical releases. Hopefully Gal Gadot will follow in the footsteps of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn and tease some more of the special features over the course of the next week. As Wonder Woman killed it at the box office, it will more than likely end up at the top of the Blu-ray/DVD charts as well. You can check out the short blooper clip for Wonder Woman courtesy of Gal Gadot below.