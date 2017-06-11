Wonder Woman is continuing to defy expectations at the box office and easily becoming the DC Extended Universe's most successful movie. Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad both did very well financially, but mixed to negative word of mouth led to some significant drop off following their opening weekend. That is not the case with Wonder Woman. In its second weekend, director Patty Jenkins' female-lead superhero movie brought in $57 million domestically, making it the best 2nd weekend for any DCEU movie so far.

According to Box Office Mojo, Wonder Woman only dropped 45 percent in its second weekend, which is very good for a blockbuster of this size. Every other DCEU movie so far had a significant drop in their respective second frames, dropping at least 65 percent in the second weekend. While they all made good money, it is surely the very positive word of mouth that has helped Wonder Woman outperform Man of Steel, Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad in its second week at the box office.

Man of Steel, which kicked off the DCEU in 2013, had a great opening weekend with $116.6 million, but the movie experienced a 65 percent drop in its second weekend, bringing in just $41 million. Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, despite a tremendous critical lashing, made a record-breaking $166 million on its opening weekend, but experienced a massive 68 percent drop in its second weekend, bringing in just $52 million. As for Suicide Squad, which also took it on the chin from critics, outperformed expectations by making $133 million opening weekend. But, like the other DCEU movies before it, took a 67 percent plunge and only brought in $43 million in weekend number two.

There are plenty of fans who defend Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, despite what critics may think, but Wonder Woman is proving why praise matters. The other three movies in the DCEU are all Rotten on Rotten Tomatoes, and the fan response is not nearly as positive as it has been for Wonder Woman, and that is probably the most important factor. Being able to win over more casual fans, something that Marvel does very regularly, is key to keeping something like the DCEU on the tracks. If Justice League can receive a similar level of praise, Warner Bros. will have managed to do some very impressive course correcting.

Worldwide, Wonder Woman is continuing to crush it as well. As of right now, the movie has made a grand total of $435.2 million, with $205 million of that coming domestically. Wonder Woman has some big-name competition coming down the pipeline in the form of Cars 3 and Transformers: The Last Knight in the coming weeks, but it should be able to keep adding to its total and overtake Man of Steel and, depending on how well things go, it may even be able to overtake Suicide Squad's grand total of $745 million.