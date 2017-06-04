Heading into its opening weekend, the Wonder Woman box office tracking was inconsistent, at best. Most box office analysts had predicted an opening weekend debut between $65 million and $80 million, although some predicting a debut as high as $105 million. As it turns out, the latter estimate was more accurate, with Wonder Woman easily taking the top spot with $100.5 million. This tally breaks a box office record held by Sam Taylor-Johnson's Fifty Shades of Grey, as the highest opening weekend for a movie directed by a female director ($85.1 million).

There has been a huge wave of buzz building after the Wonder Woman early reactions started rolling in after the first press screening last month, with the movie scoring an impressive 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Box Office Mojo reports that Wonder Woman opened in 4,165 theaters, pulling in an impressive $24,131 per-screen average. The superhero adventure has also taken in an additional $122.5 million internationally for a global opening weekend of $223 million. However, it didn't best the opening weekends of the DCEU's first two movies.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice debuted with an impressive $166.1 million last March, which represented almost exactly half of its $330.3 million domestic take ($873.2 million worldwide) from a $250 million budget. Suicide Squad put up a $133.6 million opening weekend which represented 41.1% of its domestic total of $325.1 million ($745.6 million worldwide) from a $175 million budget. Wonder Woman was produced under a $149 million budget, and it has become the first DCEU movie to be certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Before Gal Gadot became Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, Diana meets an American pilot (Chris Pine) who tells her about the massive conflict that's raging in the outside world. Convinced that she can stop the threat, Diana Prince leaves her home for the first time. Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, she finally discovers her full powers and true destiny. The supporting cast is rounded out by Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Ewen Bremner, David Thewlis, Danny Huston, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis and Said Taghmaoui. Patty Jenkins (Monster) directs from a script by Allan Heinberg, based on a story he created by Zack Snyder and Jason Fuchs, and the Wonder Woman character created by William Moulton Marston.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie debuted in second place this weekend with a solid $23.5 million. The animated movie debuted in 3,434 theaters, pulling in a decent $6,843 per-screen average.. The story centers on two overly imaginative pranksters named George (Kevin Hart) and Harold (Thomas Middleditch), hypnotize their principal into thinking he's a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants. The voice cast also includes Ed Helms, Nick Kroll, Jordan Peele, Kristen Schaal, Brian Posehn and Mel Rodriguez. The top 5 is rounded out by Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales ($21.3 million), which dropped a whopping $65.7%, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($9.7 million) and Baywatch ($8.5 million).

The top 10 is rounded out by Alien: Covenant ($4 million), Everything, Everything ($3.3 million), Snatched ($1.3 million), Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul ($1.2 million) and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword ($1.1 million). Also opening in limited release will be Pantelion's comedy 3 Idiotas, which earned $600,000 from 349 theaters for a paltry $1,719 per-screen average. Also opening was CBS Films' dramatic comedy Dean which took in $60,366 from 15 theaters for a $4,024 per-screen average. IFC's comedy Band Aid earned $31,500 from three theaters for a $10,500 per-screen average, while Purdie Distribution's drama Love, Kennedy took in $49,300 from 19 theaters for a $2,595 per-screen average. Samuel Goldwyn Films' foreign film Past Life took in $16,215 from four theaters for a $4,054 per-screen average, but no box office data was released for Well Go USA's action film God of War, Instrum Int's comedy Opening Night, Entertainment Studios' sci-fi movie The Recall and Vertical Entertainment's crime drama Vincent N Roxxy. It isn't clear if any of these films will expand into a wider release in the weeks and months ahead.

Looking forward to next weekend, Universal Pictures will unleash The Mummy remake in theaters, alongside A24's indie thriller It Comes At Night and Bleecker Street's drama Megan Leavey. Also opening in limited release is Roadside Attractions' comedy Beatriz At Dinner, The Orchard's dramatic comedy The Hero, Freestyle Releasing's drama Miles, Fox Searchlight's romance My Cousin Rachel and Oscilloscope Pictures' documentary Night School. Take a look at the box office top 10 esimates below for the weekend of June 2, and check back on Tuesday for next weekend's predictions.