Last weekend, Wonder Woman set a new box office record by taking in $103.2 million, the highest opening weekend ever for a female-directed movie. The DCEU superhero movie squared off against Universal's The Mummy reboot, the first movie in the studio's Dark Universe franchise, A24's indie thriller It Comes at Night and Bleecker Street's true story adaptation Megan Leavey. None of these movies were expected to put up much of a fight this weekend, with Wonder Woman coming out on top for the second weekend in a row with an impressive $57.1 million.

Box Office Mojo reports that this hit Wonder Woman movie only dropped 44.6% this weekend, earning an impressive $13,729 per-screen average from 4,165 theaters. This weekend's haul puts Wonder Woman's domestic gross up to $205 million, with a worldwide total of $435.2 million, from a $149 million budget. The movie is a hit with critics as well, with an impressive 93% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the first "Fresh" movie to come out of Warner Bros. DC Extended Universe (DCEU). With an impressive second weekend in the books, it will be interesting to see how much longevity Wonder Woman has at the box office.

While it didn't open as big as the first two movies in the DCEU, Wonder Woman may have enough staying power to out-gross its predecessors. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice debuted with an impressive $166.1 million last March, which turned out to be roughly half of its $330.3 million domestic take. It also earned $873.2 million worldwide from a $250 million budget. Suicide Squad put up a $133.6 million opening weekend which represented 41.1% of its domestic total of $325.1 million ($745.6 million worldwide) from a $175 million budget. Wonder Woman was produced under a $149 million budget, and it has become the first DCEU movie to be certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. It will be interesting to see if Wonder Woman can outgross both Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad as it continues its box office run.

As expected, Universal's The Mummy opened decently with $32.2 million, although it still came in under most analysts' expectations. The movie opened in 4,035 theaters, earning a solid $7,992 per-screen average. With the movie being produced under a $125 million budget, it could be profitable, but that likely depends on how it performs overseas. The movie has gotten off to a strong start internationally, with an opening weekend of $141.8 million, bringing its worldwide total to $174 million. This project did not get the Dark Universe off to a strong start critically, though, with just a 17% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The top 10 is rounded out by Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie ($12.3 million), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales ($10.7 million), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($6.2 million), It Comes at Night ($6 million), Baywatch ($4.6 million), Megan Leavey ($3.7 million), Alien: Covenant ($1.8 million) and Everything, Everything ($1.6 million). Also opening in limited release is Fox Searchlight's romance My Cousin Rachel, which earned $954,000 from 523 theaters for a $1,824 per-screen average, Roadside Attractions' comedy Beatriz At Dinner, which earned $150,160

from five theaters for a $30,032 per-screen average, The Orchard's dramatic comedy The Hero, which earned $48,414 from four theaters for a $12,104 per-screen average, Freestyle Releasing's drama Miles, which took in $5,176 from two theaters for a $2,588 per-screen average and Oscilloscope Pictures' documentary Night School, which took in $1,600 from one theater.

Looking ahead to next weekend, four new movies open in wide release, such as Disney Pixar's animated sequel Cars 3, Open Road Films' Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me, Sony Pictures' R-rated comedy Rough Night and Entertainment Studios' 47 Meters Down. Also opening in limited release is Focus Features' drama The Book of Henry, Abramorama's documentary Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started it All, Indican's action movie Jasmine IFC's dramatic comedy The Journey, Oscilloscope Pictures' comedy Lost in Paris, Sony Pictures Classics' drama Maudie and Vertical Entertainment's drama Pray for Rain.