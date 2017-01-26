This summer, Warner Bros.' DCEU continues with the superhero adventure Wonder Woman, arriving in theaters June 2. While we're still just weeks into 2017, fans in China will celebrate their new year this Saturday, January 28. Today we have a video with Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine wishing their Chinese fans a Happy Chinese New Year. Unfortunately, this video doesn't contain any actual footage from the movie, but it's possible we may be getting another trailer soon, since it's been a few months since the second sneak peek dropped in early November.

This video surfaced on YouTube, with both Gal Gadot and Chris Pine celebrating the Year of the Rooster. If you didn't know, there are 12 animals that represent the Chinese Zodiac including Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig. While it isn't every day you see two huge movie stars wishing their fans from the Middle Kingdom a Happy Chinese New Year, China has become one of the most important box office markets in recent years, especially since Chinese regulations only allow a handful of non-Chinese movies to be screened there each year.

Last year, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice opened big in China with $55.7 million, which represented 58.2% of the film's $95.7 million take in that country. That figure was by far the highest total from any international market, with the U.K. coming in a distant second, earning $53.1 million. Suicide Squad didn't get a Chinese release last year, since the Chinese government only allows 34 non-Chinese films to open in theaters every year. This video could be a way of trying to curry favor with the Chinese to secure a release in the country, but it hasn't been confirmed if the movie will get a Chinese release yet.

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot named Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers, and her true destiny. The supporting cast includes Ewen Bremner, Robin Wright, David Thewlis, Danny Huston, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis and Connie Nielsen.

Wonder Woman is set to hit theaters on June 2, going up against 20th Century Fox's animated adventure Captain Underpants. It is also situated right in between two of Marvel's highly-anticipated summer movies, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which kicks off the summer movie season on May 5, 2017, and Spider-Man: Homecoming, a Marvel and Sony Pictures joint production which hits theaters on July 7, 2017. It will also come just before two massive movies on Memorial Day, Paramount's Baywatch and Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and just before Universal's monster reboot The Mummy and Paramount's sequel World War Z 2. Take a look at this new video with Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine wishing fans a Happy Chinese New Year.