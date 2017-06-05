Did you get out to see Wonder Woman this weekend? If the box office take is any sort of indicator, and it most definitely is, there is a good chance you are one of the many who got the chance to see what most people are calling the first great movie in the DC Extended Universe. Those of you who did see it were treated to the brand new DCEU intro which is pretty much a short love letter to DC Comics fanboys and fangirls who have been wanting to see these characters on the big screen. Not only is the intro pretty cool, but it is absolutely loaded down with DC Heroes, and that could mean big things for the future.

Warner Bros. has, unfortunately, not yet officially released the new DCEU intro online. However, because so many people saw the movie over the weekend, many fans have already checked it out. Also, because fans are the way that they are, bootlegged versions of it have leaked online. Like the one that recently showed up on the unofficial DC Extended Universe Twitter account. So, if you haven't checked it out yet or just want to see it again, you should probably get on that soon.

As anyone who watches this new DCEU intro can see, it has the core members of the Justice League front-and-center. Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Aquaman and The Flash are all there, and we have seen all of them on screen in some capacity, so that makes sense. But seeing Green Lantern show up right alongside them has led to even more speculation that we are going to see either Hal Jordan or John Stewart show up very soon. Possibly, as previously rumored, in Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon's Justice League. Maybe that is something that is happening with Joss Whedon's reshoots? Pure speculation, but either way, Green Lantern's arrival now seems imminent.

There is a lot going on with this DCEU intro beyond the core Justice League members. It is pretty clear that Catwoman is featured, as well as Black Adam and a couple of others who can be made out fairly clearly. It also looks like we could be seeing Hawkman (and maybe Hawkgirl), as well as Martian Manhunter and a few other major players from the world of DC Comics. The intro moves really quickly, so it is tough to make out who all is there in the large crowd that gathers in the final shot. Maybe we will be able to get a better, definite look when Warner Bros. releases a proper, high-quality version of the intro, which will hopefully be soon.

Wonder Woman wound up being the perfect movie to debut this new DCEU intro. The other DCEU movies have their audience, but critics and fans alike have backed Wonder Woman in a truly amazing fashion. The movie currently holds a very impressive 93 percent approval rating across the board on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $228 million worldwide in a single weekend of release. It feels like a new beginning for the DCEU and, fittingly, every movie in that universe will now have the same intro. Until Warner Bros. decides to change it up, that is. In any case, it is a good time to be a DC fan.