The world famous Harlem Globetrotters exhibition basketball team held their annual draft and have selected Gal Gadot, aka Wonder Woman as their number 4 draft pick. Not only is Gal Gadot in the highest grossing live-action movie by a female, but she's also now an honorary Globetrotter. The draft goes out of it's way each year to add professional athletes and in this case a very famous actress who at 5' 10" played high school basketball before going on to portray Wonder Woman.

Only some of the Harlem Globetrotter's draft is meant to draft "serious" players while the remaining picks are meant to be symbolic. Other honorary members drafted this year are former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and New York Yankees star Arron Judge. The Globetrotters took to social media to announce their number 4 draft pick of Gal Godot from Israel. The Globetrotters continued: "She's not just Wonder Woman... at 5' 10, Gadot was a standout on her high school basketball team as a defensive stopper." It is unclear at this time if Gadot knows about the newly bestowed honor, but Arron Judge has been posing for pictures with his new Harlem Globe Trotters jersey. Gadot will be receiving number 17 on her Globetrotter Jersey.

Globetrotter coach Sweet Lou Dunbar shared, "The Globetrotters have always tried to be creative when it comes to our draftees. Having players who can electrify fans with high fly-flying ability is tremendous trait, but they have to go beyond that." Dunbar might as well be talking only about Wonder Woman at this point. It would be pretty amazing to see Wonder Woman join the team for a charity Basketball event of some kind, dunking over dudes and blocking shots with the aid of her height. Dunbar added, "Globetrotters need to be superstars off the court as well, and we think we scored a touchdown, hit a homerun, and lassoed in the best in all those areas this year."

The Globetrotters originated in the south side of Chicago, Illinois in the 1920s, where all of the original players were raised. The team originally played exhibitions before dances at the Savoy Ballroom. The Globetrotters went on to participate in the World Professional Basketball Tournament, winning it in 1940 and later beating the Lakers in 1948. The team slowly started working comedy into their routines throughout the years and became known for their athleticism, theater, and comedy as well as playing over 450 live events worldwide each year, but may be best known around these parts for teaming up with Scooby-Doo in the early 70s and 80s.

Gal Gadot is riding a huge wave of success at the moment. Wonder Woman is still breaking records nearly a month after its release and Gadot has now been drafted by the Harlem Globetrotters. The next time we see Wonder Woman will more than likely be in November for Justice League, but you never know, she could pop up for a quick game of b-ball with the Globetrotters. Check out the Harlem Globetrotter's announcement and reasoning below.