DC's Wonder Woman had a historic opening weekend and various members of the MCU have taken to social media to heap praise on director Patty Jenkins and the movie. The initial box office estimates were low even by Warner Bros., but early reviews for the movie and lame pieces of controversy ended up working in Wonder Woman's favor as the movie crushed $100.5 million over the weekend. The number one weekend for Wonder Woman also set a record for highest opening weekend for a movie directed by a woman, which had previously been held by Sam Taylor-Johnson's Fifty Shades of Grey.

The congratulatory remarks from the Marvel Cinematic Universe come to DC after Wonder Woman actor Chris Pine threw some shade Marvel's way, re-igniting a perceived DC Vs. Marvel rivalry that has since gotten bigger. Several actors from the MCU have been sharing their praise for Wonder Woman over social media over the past few days. The praise came from Chris Evans (Captain America), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Mark Ruffalo (the Hulk), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Krysten Ritter (The Defenders) and Marvel directors like James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Joss Whedon (Avengers: Age of Ultron) who is now also part of the DC family since he will be directing and writing the upcoming Batgirl film, and he is also handling post-production for Justice League.

Most actors took to their personal Twitter pages to share their thoughts. Chris Evans said "Wow!!!!! HUGE congrats" in response to an article that revealed Wonder Woman's box office feat. Mark Ruffalo also responded to the news that the movie had been a financial success and Jenkins' new record by saying, "Yay! Wonder Woman shatters box office with biggest female director opening. Ever." Karen Gillan posted that "I'm so excited to see Wonder Woman, it's getting such good reviews and feels like it will be a milestone for female led blockbusters!"

Krysten Ritter took to Instagram to share a picture of her and Carrie Anne Moss with a caption that read "Seeing Wonder Woman with my favorite real life Wonder Woman. UPDATE - Holy S@#$ THE MOVIE IS AMAZING - like, I'm shell shocked. All the feels. BLOWN AWAY! So bad ass."

Actors weren't the only ones to jump on board to celebrate the movie. James Gunn tweeted out a congratulatory message to Jenkins, saying "Many congrats to Patty Jenkins and her awesome Wonder Woman on what looks to be an over 100 million opening weekend!" Joss Whedon also shared how much he liked the movie, but not without a little fun at the expense of the men who got hurt about the female-only screenings of the movie. He said, "I got to see Wonder Woman by myself weeks ago so shut up there's already been a man-only screening. Ohm and it's a goddamn delight."

Wonder Woman currently contains a 93% fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes and generally overall has been a hit with moviegoers. Many fans of the movie have said that they would like to go see the movie again in theaters, both male and female. Wonder Woman has yet another hurdle for its second weekend as Tom Cruise's The Mummy reboot opens this weekend. We'll have to wait and see who comes out on top, but early estimates are giving Wonder Woman a slight edge over the monsters reboot.

Yay! "Wonder Woman" shatters box office with biggest female director opening. Ever. https://t.co/Ymnlz3MCVR # via @HuffPostEnt — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 4, 2017

The GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with @WonderWomanFilm. @GalGadot will glue you to the screen and dir. @PattyJenks is NOT PLAYING AROUND. pic.twitter.com/YznOuYuE0l — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) June 2, 2017

I'm so excited to see Wonder Woman, it's getting such good reviews and feels like it will be a milestone for female led blockbusters! #woo — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) June 2, 2017

Many congrats to @PattyJenks and her awesome Wonder Woman on what looks to be an over 100 million opening weekend! ❤️ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 3, 2017