Fan-made video shows what 2017's Wonder Woman would look like if it were set to the opening credits of the original television show from the 1970s. It was bound to happen; some fan was going to mashup the original version of Wonder Woman with Gal Gadot's new portrayal. An inferior version popped up a few months back, but it really wasn't anything special, possibly because there wasn't enough footage available yet, but now we get the real deal, and it's really good. This makes the 8-bit trailer look pretty lame in comparison as well.

The new reimagined trailer comes to us courtesy of Screen Crush and they did an excellent job of retrofitting wonder Woman movie footage into a 1970's television show, complete with a voiceover announcement from an independent TV studio in New York. We get the grainy footage that almost looks like it was shot on a Super-8 camera with the original theme song intact, albeit a semi instrumental version, which is a shame because it's got some of the best/worst lyrics ever in it. The trailer starts with a star-swipe, just like the original TV show and launches into the theme song with a few short horn stabs into the action. Then comes the cast coming on screen with a freeze frame and their name written in a block font with a dirty gold color, much like the original opening. Quite possibly the best part is the retro sound design that adds to an already thick layer of 70s cheese.

Apparently Director Patty Jenkins threw some 1970s Easter eggs into the movie for fans to try and decipher that also serve as a tip of the hat to the original series that starred Lynda Carter. Jenkins was recently asked why she didn't utilize the original theme song into the movie and she responded by saying that "It would be impossible to use the theme song. I don't know how I would pull that off, even legally." Now that statement can be taken a number of ways, but the most obvious is that Gal Gadot's portrayal of Wonder Woman couldn't be further from Carter's campy Wonder Woman vibe. Jenkins has brought a new kind of Wonder Woman into the public consciousness, ready to build off of what Carter and the comics have laid down, and blaze new trails.

One of the best things about the fan-made retro trailer is that it gives fans old and new a peak into what Wonder Woman would look and feel like with the vaguely disco-sounding cheese fest. Still I can't help but feel that it was a missed opportunity to leave out the words to the song, it's almost a disservice not to hear lyrical genius like "Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman. All the world's waiting for you, and the power you possess. In your satin tights, Fighting for your rights And the old Red, White, and Blue." At any rate I'm sure someone will fix this mistake and hopefully sooner than later. At least the inferior fan-made trailer utilizes the poetry.

Maybe we'll get a reversal trailer where they bring Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman into the year 2017, probably not, but whatever. I can dream. At any rate, it's always cool to see what the fans will do with project that invokes this much excitement and it's always great free promotion for the movie studios. Wonder Woman is open in theaters right now, so you can prepare by watching the tribute trailers collected below.