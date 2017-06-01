A few weeks ago, a number of different box office tracking analysts were predicting quite contrasting figures for the Wonder Woman opening weekend at the box office. Most were predicting a debut of anywhere between $65 million and $80 million, while other analysts predicted a $105 million opening weekend. Those early projections came in before the first press screenings though, and there has been an overwhelmingly positive response to the movie since then, which has in turn affected the box office tracking. A new report claims that this superhero adventure will pull in $95 million when it hits theaters nationwide this weekend.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Warner Bros. is being much more conservative in their own projections, suggesting a debut between $65 million and $70 million, which the site claims is due to the unpredictable nature of this movie's tracking thus far. This female superhero adventure will also open day-and-date in most international markets this weekend as well, including China, with projections claiming the movie could earn at least another $100 million internationally this weekend. If this projection is accurate, then it will mean that Wonder Woman will break another box office record.

These current projections could mean that Wonder Woman will break the record for the highest opening weekend for a female director, easily beating the $85.1 million debut of Sam Taylor-Johnson's Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015, and the $69.6 million opening of its predecessor, Catherine Hardwicke's Twilight in 2008. While this debut would certainly be important in terms of box office history, it may even be more important in our current box office climate, following the worst Memorial Day box office since 1999. This $95 million projection falls in line with our own Wonder Woman prediction of $94.6 million, but we won't know until Sunday morning if Wonder Woman meets, exceeds or falls short of these projections.

Before it even opens in theaters, though, Wonder Woman has succeeded where Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad before it had failed, in winning over the critics. While critics bashed Batman v Superman (28% on Rotten Tomatoes) and Suicide Squad (25% on Rotten Tomatoes), Wonder Woman has become the DCEU's first Certified Fresh movie on Rotten Tomatoes, currently holding an impressive 92% score on RT. Even if Wonder Woman meets or exceeds these box office projections, it likely won't have a bigger debut than Batman v Superman ($166.1 million) or Suicide Squad ($133.6 million), but with all of this critical acclaim, it could very well have more longevity than its predecessors, each of which suffered big second weekend drops.

While most superhero movies tend to skew as more male-friendly movies, tracking suggests that both males and females are equally interested in this Wonder Woman movie, which could also have a positive impact on its opening weekend numbers. Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot as Diana of Themyscira, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, Robin Wright as General Antiope, Danny Huston as Ludendorff, David Thewlis as Sir Patrick, Lucy Davis as Etta Candy, Ewen Bremner as Charlie, Elena Anaya as Dr. Maru and Said Taghmaoui as Sameer. Patty Jenkins directs from a script by Allan Heinberg, based on a story he created alongside Zack Snyder and Jason Fuchs. Be sure to check back on Sunday to see how Wonder Woman fares at the box office this weekend.