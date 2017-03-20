With just over two months left until Wonder Woman hits theaters, many are wondering whether it will be able to give the DCEU the jolt it needs, after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad were trashed by critics and fans alike. Gal Gadot's performance in Batman v Superman was one of the few high points for most critics, and there have been reports that Warner Bros. is much more confident in their DCEU lineup after watching early screenings of the Wonder Woman standalone movie. How the audience itself responds is certainly another question altogether, but Gal Galdot revealed during an on-set interview that she believes both boys and girls can relate to Wonder Woman.

Fans have certainly been responding to the footage released thus far, with the studio debuting the final Wonder Woman trailer earlier this month. While we'll have to wait until early June to see how fans truly react to this superhero adventure, Gal Gadot spoke with CinemaBlend, saying she knows how to get boys excited to see the movie. And that's by letting them know that this is a "universal story". One that both boys and girls will be able to identify with. She explains.

"This is a truly universal story. It's such a universal story. It's a beautiful story about a beautiful soul trying to save the world and doing battle and she doesn't know much about what she's getting into. She's very naïve, but the love of her life is educating her and showing her, in a very sophisticated way, he shows her the reality that she got into. It's just a beautiful love story about a girl who's growing up."

Last week, producer Charles Roven confirmed that this Wonder Woman movie features a mixture of both New 52 and traditional comic stories, stating that it won't feature a traditional origin for Diana of Themyscira. Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot, Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine, crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers...and her true destiny.

The supporting cast includes Robin Wright, Danny Huston, Ewen Bremner, Saïd Taghmaoui, Elena Anaya, Connie Nielsen and Lucy Davis.Patty Jenkins directs Wonder Woman from a script by Allan Heinberg and Geoff Johns, based on the DC Comics character created by William Moulton Marston. The film is being produced by Charles Roven, Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder, with Richard Suckle, Stephen Jones, Wesley Coller, Geoff Johns and Rebecca Roven serving as executive producers. Warner Bros. has set a June 2 release date for Wonder Woman, putting it up against 20th Century Fox's animated adventure Captain Underpants. We'll have to wait and see if Wonder Woman truly is a hit with boys and girls alike, which would certainly help its prospects at the box office.