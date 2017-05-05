Warner Bros. has debuted the first clip from the highly-anticipated Wonder Woman, which hits theaters in just under one month on June 2. This clip features Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) and Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) getting cornered in an alley by a group of gun-toting thugs, one of whom demands that Steve Trevor hands over a notebook that he presumably stole. After Steve Trevor tries to get the best of this group, he ends up getting saved by Diana Prince.

This clip surfaced on YouTube today, which shows Diana using one of her Bracelets of Submission, which are hidden under her coat, to stop a bullet fired at Steve, which takes him by surprise. While at first he tells her to "stand back," he changes his assessment after she saves his life, by saying "Maybe not," as Diana goes to work, taking out this group of armed men with ease, with a surprised Steve Trevor adding, "Is there anything else you wanna show me?" as the clip comes to an end. Since Steve seemed quite surprised about her abilities, it seems possible that this clip takes place early on in this superhero adventure.

This new scene arrives just a day after a bit of controversy surfaced for this movie, when it was revealed that Warner Bros. and DC Films decided to alter Wonder Woman's armpits, after several bizarre fan complaints. During a scene in the recent trailer, Wonder Woman is seen lifting a tank over her head, with fans noticing that her armpits appeared to be paler than the rest of her skin, which lead the studio to make some digital alterations. It remains to be seen whether these alterations will be in the final cut when the movie hits theaters this June.

This clip comes just a few days after a new Wonder Woman TV spot revealed exactly how Diana, Princess of Themyscira, ended up with the name Diana Prince. The scene in the TV spot features David Thewlis as Sir Patrick, who asks Steve Trevor who the young woman accompanying him is. When she tries to introduce herself as Diana, Princess of Themyscira, Steve Trevor cuts her off and says that her name is simply Diana Prince. This is a rather large deviation from the comics, where Diana of Themyscira gave an Army nurse named Diana Prince a large sum of money to use her name and credentials.

For fans who are planning on seeing this superhero adventure multiple times in theaters, Regal Theaters announced their Wonder Woman Ultimate Ticket, which will allow fans to see Wonder Woman once per day, for every day during the movie's initial theatrical run. Gal Gadot and Chris Pine lead a cast that also includes Robin Wright, Danny Huston, Ewen Bremner, Saïd Taghmaoui, Elena Anaya, Connie Nielsen and Lucy Davis. Take a look at the first clip from Wonder Woman, as we get closer to its June 2 release date.