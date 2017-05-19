Warner Bros. launches its next DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film Wonder Woman in theaters exactly two weeks from today, and now it has finally screened for the nation's critics. While there was a social media embargo after the screenings last week, it was lifted last night, and the early reactions are immensely positive. Which could very well mean that Wonder Woman is the savior that the DCEU needs quite badly, after critical bombs like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad. While the full reviews are under embargo until a later date, we have assembled a number of these early reactions below.

The Twitter embargo seemingly broke at 7 PM PT last night, which is when the first of these reactions started to pour in. Many critics claim it is easily the best that the DCEU has had to offer yet, with one critic, Silas Lesnick, even claiming that it is the best DC film since 2008's The Dark Knight. Almost all of the assembled critics singled out Gal Gadot's performance as Diana of Themyscira, while others praised the chemistry she has with co-star Chris Pine, who plays her love interest Steve Trevor. Fans may recall there were similar early reactions for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but that was for a fan screening, while critics later tore that movie apart.

Fans may recall that, back in January, an unconfirmed report claimed that this Wonder Woman movie was in trouble, with insiders who saw an early cut of the movie calling it "discombobulated". The same source claimed that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was not looking good from similar early screenings. The unnamed source went onto say that Wonder Woman suffered from the same problems that its predecessors Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad suffered from, but that doesn't seem to be the case now, with these critics praising the movie for its sense of humor and chemistry between Gal Gadot and Chris Pine. While these Wonder Woman early reactions are certainly something to build on for Warner Bros., it still remains to be seen how fans will respond.

Early Wonder Woman box office projections have been inconsistent at best, with most analysts predicting a debut between $65 million to $80 million, while others claimed it could reach as high as $105 million. These reactions certainly seem to indicate a strong critical groundswell for the movie, which could push its opening weekend even higher. Neither Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (28% on Rotten Tomatoes) nor Suicide Squad (25% on Rotten Tomatoes) had the benefit of a strong critical groundswell, and yet they both opened huge at the box office. Batman v Superman posted a $166.1 million debut last March, while Suicide Squad opened to $133.6 million.

Before she was Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, Diana meets an American pilot (Chris Pine) who tells her about the massive conflict that's raging in the outside world. Convinced that she can stop the threat, Diana leaves her home for the first time. Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, she finally discovers her full powers and true destiny. The supporting cast for Wonder Woman also includes Danny Huston, Ewen Bremner, Robin Wright, David Thewlis, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, Said Taghmaoui and Connie Nielsen. Patty Jenkins directs from a script by Allan Heinberg, based on a story created by Patty Jenkins, Zack Snyder and Jason Fuchs, based on the character created by William Moulton. Take a look at the early Twitter reactions for Wonder Woman below.

WONDER WOMAN: Easily my favorite DCEU film. Has the humor and heart the franchise so desperately needs. Gadot and Pine are charming as hell. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 19, 2017

Wonder Woman is the DC movie I've been waiting for. It's exciting, inspiring, funny, and has some truly awe-inspiring action scenes. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 19, 2017

There are certainly some issues, like a mismatched 3rd act, but I'll discuss that in a longer review. Overall though, Wonder Woman rules. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 19, 2017

#WonderWoman is fun, optimistic and inspiring – and, frankly, the fantastic female-led superhero movie I have been waiting AGES for. — Molly Freeman (@mollyrockit) May 19, 2017

I loved #WonderWoman so much. Easily one of the best superhero origin films I've ever seen. Amazing action & Gal Gadot is pure heaven pic.twitter.com/313ATzpC8x — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 19, 2017

#WonderWoman is the ray of light the DCEU has been waiting for. Gal Gadot just owns it. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) May 19, 2017

Shades of Captain America TFA. I would like a crossover of Steve and Peggy and Steve and Diana going on double dates, please. #WonderWoman — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) May 19, 2017

My reaction to @WonderWomanFilm : exciting, powerful, bold, epic, simply wonderful and - best of all - absolutely empowering. — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 19, 2017

WONDER WOMAN is great. My favorite of the recent DC movies. It's fierce, funny, well-written and badass. @GalGadot owns it. Her lasso FTW pic.twitter.com/rQ0ufZxWXP — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) May 19, 2017

#WonderWoman is the easily the best DCEU movie so far. It's got heart and a love of heroes. Pine and Gadot are charming beyond measure. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) May 19, 2017

#WonderWoman is hands down the best DCEU Film to date! Film is SO GOOD. I absolutely loved it! Bravo @PattyJenks@GalGadot@GeoffJohns 👏🏽⚔️ — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) May 19, 2017

Smart, funny, romantic, genuinely moving. And incredible, all-female fight scenes! The Amazons' battle made me cry happy tears. — Rachel Simon (@Rachel_Simon) May 19, 2017

Also @GalGadot is PERFECT as #WonderWoman! I can't wait for you guys to see this film! #SheIsWonderWoman — JennaBusch (@JennaBusch) May 19, 2017

Happy to report 'Wonder Woman' is a blast and @GalGadot is fantastic. Her chemistry with Chris Pine is magnetic. Absolutely recommended. pic.twitter.com/VPW4QW3IhM — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 19, 2017

#WonderWoman is the best DCEU film so far. The heart of Gal Gadot's Diana powers it, and the shift from mythic into WWI story really works. — (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) May 19, 2017

Chris Pine as Steve Trevor is also my favorite Chris Pine performance. #WonderWoman — (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) May 19, 2017

2. Gal Godot is absolutely phenomenal as #WonderWoman. She KILLS it, just surprisingly good. A truly heroic light DCEU desperately needs. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) May 19, 2017

3. Rough parts? Sure. But guys, guys, YOU GUYS! You'll truly LAUGH. And you'll walk out, for once, feeling downright inspired by a DC movie. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) May 19, 2017

Was expecting to hate the relationship stuff, loved it. The fish out of water dynamic between Gadot and Pine make this film shine. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) May 19, 2017

Easily the best of the DCEU. And I liked MAN OF STEEL. It's part CAPTAIN AMERICA: FIRST AVENGER and part "fish out of water" THOR 1. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 19, 2017

#WonderWoman has some of the coolest, most insanely well-performed, and badass fight scenes ever; singularly choreographed + shot. And fun! — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) May 19, 2017

Very pleased to report that #WonderWoman is the best DC movie since THE DARK KNIGHT. I'm already looking forward to seeing it again. — Silas Lesnick (@silaslesnick) May 19, 2017