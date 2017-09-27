James Cameron will just not stop picking on Wonder Woman. While the movie has been lauded as not only a critical and financial success, it's looked at as a groundbreaking movie for female filmmakers, actresses and girl empowered audiences of all ages. By everyone except Cameron. He originally called the movie a step backwards for female empowerment and feminist filmmaking. And now he's doubling down on his original tirade, refusing to budge his stance.

Basically, James Cameron doesn't think the movie is ground breaking. And he doesn't believe it should be recognized as such, nor that it deserves the type of hype it's gotten. Cameron originally spoke with The Guardian about the movie. He called it 'misguided' and labeled it as a 'step backwards' for women.

Cameron's comments angered fans. And he even promoted a lengthy response out of the movie's director Patty Jenkins, who has already signed her deal to return for Wonder Woman 2. She made this quip, knocking the man behind two of the biggest movies of all time, Avatar and Titanic.

"James Cameron's inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great film-maker, he is not a woman."

Cameron is out making the press rounds this week, as Avatar 2 finally began shooting this past Monday. He has also been promoting Terminator 6, which begins shooting in early 2018 for a 2019 release. He is producing that sequel while shooting all four Avatar sequels simultaneously. It sounds like he'd be to busy to continue picking on Wonder Woman but he wasn't. He was grilled by The Hollywood Reporter about everything he currently has on his very full plate. And like a brat on the playground, he decided to run up behind Wonder Woman once again and tug on her pigtails. He reiterated that while the movie was 'good', Gal Gadot's sexualized depiction of the Amazonian superhero kept the DC adventure from being 'groundbreaking'. He went onto say this about his earlier comments.

"I'll stand by that. I mean, she was Miss Israel, and she was wearing a kind of bustier costume that was very form-fitting. She's absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. To me, that's not breaking ground. They had Raquel Welch doing stuff like that in the 60s."

Cameron went onto clarify that he was talking about Wonder Woman's depiction in the movie when compared to Linda Hamilton's performance as Sarah Connor in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. In that movie, Cameron and Hamilton purposely played down Sarah's sexuality. Hamilton will return in Terminator 6 to reprise her role as Sarah Connor. Cameron says this about the character and how she was treated, which was truly groundbreaking in his eyes.

"She wasn't there to be liked or ogled, but she was central, and the audience loved her by the end of the film. So as much as I applaud Patty directing the film and Hollywood, uh, 'letting' a woman direct a major action franchise, I didn't think there was anything groundbreaking in Wonder Woman."

James Cameron is certainly entitled to his opinion and he has a point. Cameron believe the biggest problem with female action stars in the modern cinematic era is that they are all targeted to teenage boys. He goes onto explain.

"I just think Hollywood doesn't get it about women in commercial franchises. Drama, they've got that cracked, but the second they start to make a big commercial action film, they think they have to appeal to 18-year-old males or 14-year-old males, whatever it is."

Losing some of his grumpy demeanor in his old age, Cameron did manage to poke a bit of fun at himself, and admitted that his initial comments were perhaps too 'simplistic'. He went onto say this.

"I like the fact that, sexually, she had the upper hand with the male character, which I thought was fun."

See, he can find a compliment for Wonder Woman when he tries. James Cameron, who was set to make the original Spider-Man way back in the day before Sam Raimi eventually took over, probably won't be making a superhero movie anytime soon, as he has his hands full with the Avatar movies well into the mid-2020s. He is producing Alita: Battle Angel with Robert Rodriguez directing. It will be in theaters in 2018, and it does have a female heroine at the forefront. We'll have to wait and see how that stacks up against his comments and the way be believes Wonder Woman handled its marquee star.