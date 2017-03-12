Warner Bros. continues its DCEU franchise run with the highly-anticipated Wonder Woman, which has Gal Gadot reprising her role as the title character from last year's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. With just a few months left until this superhero adventure hits theaters, new details have surfaced from producer Charles Roven, who reveals that this movie won't be a "formulaic origin" like other superhero movies.

"We're hoping honestly that you won't say that when you see any of these movies. Get powers, fight bad guys. And one of the reasons honestly that I think that all of these characters have been around for so long is that they touch people both being inspirational and aspirational in more ways than just that."

While speaking to ComicBook.com, producer Charles Roven explained that the story is "fun, emotional, exciting," while adding that it's relatable to kids and adults of all ages in a contemporary way. He also confirmed that the story is based on both the traditional comics, and DC's New 52 reboot. Here's what he had to say about that.

"For Wonder Woman, what was really intriguing to us was the mythology of her past and attempting to blend both the canon from the past with the New 52 and really come up with a compelling story for Diana and her hero's journey. That's unique to her, and each character in the DCEU has an equally journey to take. Each one of them, that's the point. They're all really different. Superman's hero's journey is really different than Batman's. Batman's not even really super, he's just amazing. But dark. It's not like he's amazing and perfect. He's amazing and he's got some darkness to him and some shit that he's got to work out. That makes him really relatable."

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot, Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine, crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers...and her true destiny. Here's what the producer had to say about this superhero adventure.

"Wonder Woman has elements of being naïve of what she thinks her mission in life is, and she goes on a tremendous learning process to ultimately become the woman that we're going to meet in Batman v Superman. Right now, in Batman v Superman, she's really a mystery. She's compelling and wonderful to watch, and when we see her don the outfit, it's fantastic, but we don't really know a lot about her background, so she's mysterious. We answer those questions on how she became who she became and why. It's a journey of discovery that's way more profound than just learning that she's got physical abilities that others don't have. It's about helping mankind and being a symbol of all the things you could accomplish without war."

Patty Jenkins directs Wonder Woman from a script by Allan Heinberg and Geoff Johns, based on the DC Comics character created by William Moulton Marston. The film is being produced by Charles Roven, Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder, with Richard Suckle, Stephen Jones, Wesley Coller, Geoff Johns and Rebecca Roven serving as executive producers. Warner Bros. has set a June 2 release date for Wonder Woman, putting it up against 20th Century Fox's animated adventure Captain Underpants. Hopefully we'll learn more about Wonder Woman in the very near future.